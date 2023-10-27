Two dead and three others injured, of which three of them from the Undersecretary of Police Operation, They were injured in the middle of an exchange of fire with criminals in the vicinity of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, in the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office of Mexico City.

The incident occurred hours before the Mexican Grand Prix began, which will take place this weekend.

The subjects allegedly dedicated to theft of the car and driver were traveling in a white vehicle, from where They began the attack with firearms when they observed the presence of the police.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of this Friday when the uniformed officers were following a car that, according to office and field investigations, It is related to the robbery of a driver and a vehicle in the northern part of the city.

Once the Police stopped the designated vehicle, the criminals began the shooting, while two of them tried to intercept the unit, however, the driver accelerated in the opposite direction on the same avenue and ran over a policewoman. another uniformed.

Other SSC work teams They followed the car and located it impacted and abandoned on Río Churubusco Avenue and its intersection with Plutarco Elías Calles Street, in the Granjas México neighborhood, in the Iztacalco mayor’s office.where the area was cordoned off.

Paramedics from the Rescue and Emergency Medical Squad (ERUM) who arrived at the scene, They diagnosed one police officer with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the other with injuries from being run over, for which they were transferred to a hospital for definitive medical attention.; while the policewoman was treated at the point diagnosed with multiple blows.

Taxi driver injured in shooting



A 25-year-old man, who identified himself as the driver of a vehicle through the application that was circulating in the area, He was injured by a gunshot wound to the sword, for which he was also taken into police custody.to a hospital for medical attention.

In addition, at the site, a man of approximately 35 years of age was assessed by paramedics without vital signs due to gunshot wounds, for which expert services were requested.

The corresponding Public Ministry agent, at the disposal of whom the white vehicle was insured, was informed of the facts to begin the investigations.

While personnel from the General Directorate of Internal Affairs of the SSC began the internal administrative investigation folder to collaborate with the investigations resulting from what happened.

The monitors of the North and East Command and Control Center (C2) are already carrying out the video replay of the video surveillance cameras in the area.for the identification of probable aggressors.

THE UNIVERSAL / GDA

MEXICO