Formula 1 | Seventh consecutive victory for Verstappen – Red Bull made history

Red Bull’s victory was the twelfth in a row, which is a record for Formula Ones.

23.7. 15:54

Formula The winner of the 12th episode of season 1 was no surprise. Red Bull, who leads the World Series by far Max Verstappen won for the seventh time in a row. In total, this was Verstappen’s ninth win of the season.

“The car was great. It was easy to take care of the tires,” Verstappen said on V Sport’s TV broadcast.

“I finally got a good start to the race, but I’ve been practicing for it. Thanks to that, I got to the first corner on the inside and was able to take the top spot.”

The race started from the pole position Lewis Hamiltonbut Verstappen took the lead in the first lap.

Hamilton fell from the top to fourth in the first round of the race as well, which was the Mercedes driver’s final position in the Hungarian GP.

Second place in the race gassed McLaren Lando Norris and third, Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.

Finland Valtteri Bottas drove his best qualifying session of the season on Saturday. However, Bottas had to avoid his teammate who was stuck on the fifth starting grid Guanyu Zhouta and dropped from seventh starting place to 12th, which was also the Finn’s final ranking.

“Unfortunately, my teammate had a bad start. I had to dodge and I lost momentum there,” Bottas said on V Sport.

“It ruined the first corner, but the first lap was bad anyway. We were the underdogs on medium-hard tires against those who started the race on soft tires.”

The Chinese driver caused a chain crash in the first corner after the start.

“The qualifying session was positive, but the race pace was not as good as I expected,” Bottas summed up the weekend.

Correction 23.7 at 20:37: In total, this was Verstappen’s ninth victory of the season, not seventh.