Formula 1 | Seven coronavirus infections were found in F1

There are no known identities, roles or stables for those infected.

In the Formula 1 series seven coronavirus infections have been reported. The International Automobile Federation FIA reported on the matter on Friday.

According to the FIA, 18-24. In September, 3,256 tests were performed on drivers and stable staff, and seven of these tests were positive.

The FIA ​​did not disclose the names, roles or stables of those infected. However, there are apparently no drivers among them, as all the stables were chasing familiar names in Friday’s free practice in Sochi.

Russian about 50 percent of the auditorium capacity, or as many as 30,000 people, is being entered into the competition.