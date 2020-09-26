Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Seven coronavirus infections were found in F1

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 26, 2020
in World
0

There are no known identities, roles or stables for those infected.

In the Formula 1 series seven coronavirus infections have been reported. The International Automobile Federation FIA reported on the matter on Friday.

According to the FIA, 18-24. In September, 3,256 tests were performed on drivers and stable staff, and seven of these tests were positive.

The FIA ​​did not disclose the names, roles or stables of those infected. However, there are apparently no drivers among them, as all the stables were chasing familiar names in Friday’s free practice in Sochi.

Russian about 50 percent of the auditorium capacity, or as many as 30,000 people, is being entered into the competition.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

The procedure for payment of pensions in Russia will change

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In