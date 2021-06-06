The Mexican Red Bull driver won on the Baku street circuit, in a race in which his teammate Max Verstappen was unable to finish due to a tire problem but maintains the leadership of the World Championship. Champion Lewis Hamilton lost second position on the penultimate lap.

Sergio Pérez was the savior of his Red Bull team in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, sixth date on the Formula 1 calendar. The Mexican won on the streets of Baku, on a day in which the first two drivers of the World Cup qualification they did not score points.

‘Checo’ crossed the finish line first ahead of German Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and French Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri). None of the three had been on the podium this season.

Pérez was on his way to complete a great teamwork with his teammate Max Verstappen from the Netherlands. The Dutchman led, with Pérez second, and British champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) was third. But with five laps to go, Verstappen crashed into the protection after one of his tires blew out.

Until then the two Red Bulls dominated a race in which they had taken advantage of a good strategy in their stops and had managed to keep Hamilton on the sidelines.

Pérez then began to lead but the test was suspended after the Verstappen accident and it was necessary to resume from the starting grid. It was there, with two laps to go, when Hamilton went under braking and lost second place.

The seven-time champion finished in 15th position, while his teammate Valteri Bottas was 12th. Neither of them could add and Hamilton missed a golden opportunity to retake the leadership of the World Cup, which Verstappen leads with a margin of four points.

Pérez defended his position and achieved his second victory in Formula 1, after last year in Bahrain. It is also his first triumph with Red Bull, the squad he arrived in this year and with which the Austrian team has established itself in the team classification over Mercedes.



Mexican Sergio Pérez prevailed in a chaotic race in Baku to add his first victory with Red Bull. Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6, 2021. © Maxim Shemetov / AFP

Sergio Pérez: “It’s a fantastic day for us”

The Mexican made an important leap in the drivers’ standings with the victory this Sunday. ‘Checo’ is now third with 69 points, behind Hamilton, who has 101.

“It’s a fantastic day for us,” declared the Guadalajara-born. “It would have been incredible to have made it 1-2 for the team,” said Pérez, who dedicated the victory to his country.

For his part, his colleague Verstappen said that “it was good to see him smile on the podium.”

Apart from what ‘Checo’ achieved, that second place for Vettel also stands out, the first with Aston Martin. Also worthy of the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), who finished sixth after coming back from tenth place in the last two laps.

The big losers are the Ferrari drivers. The Monegasque Charles Leclerc started from pole position but on the eighth lap he was already running in fourth position before the best performance of his rivals. Leclerc finished in that place and his teammate Carlos Sainz was eighth.