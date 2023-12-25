Formula 1 | Sergio Perez is allowed to continue with Red Bull – the team boss immediately hit the pressure

Red Bull team manager Christian Horner hinted that replacing the Mexican is not necessarily difficult.

Formula 1 A Mexican driver competing in the World Championship team Sergio Perez can continue his racing career with Red Bull next season as well. Perez was rumored to be fired during the last season, but the team still offers him a chance.

Team manager Christian Horner although confirmed by English Autosport in the interview, that Perez will be required to perform more consistently than the last season in the future. On the other hand, if he succeeds, “Checo” Perez will even have the chance of an extension contract for the next seasons.

– The driver's seat is still in Checo's hands. He will be our driver next season as well. We support him, and there is no obstacle to an extension if he does well next season, Horner said.

– At the same time, Checo knows that he has to improve his performances above all in qualifying.

Max Verstappen this year drove Red Bull's superior car to the world championship and 19 race victories.

Perez took two wins and two second places in the first five races of the season. After that, the results started to fall and he finally had to fight hard for second place in the World Championship.

Horner thinks Perez didn't get enough credit for his car in qualifying.

– Our goal is to get the results of the team's two cars as close as possible to each other, Horner explained the development required from Perez.

– In the end, it's all about Checo's confidence, so that he can get the best out of the new tires in one fast lap. I think he will understand that this is crucial for him to continue next season.

Horner would hint that the team can replace Perez at any time with the Australian AlphaTaur driver if necessary With Daniel Ricciardo.

– From the team's point of view, the best thing is that we don't have to make hasty decisions, Horner reminded of the options offered by Red Bull's second team.

Perez has competed in Horner's bossed racing team since 2021.