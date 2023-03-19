There is a famous saying that “It doesn’t matter how you start, but how you end.”, a phrase that can often be fulfilled, and many others not in the queen of motorsports, Formula 1.

It will be precisely this that the Mexican pilot of Red Bull, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perezwill try to break, since this Saturday he has just achieved the pole positionso it will start in the first position tomorrow, Sunday, in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, trying to maintain that position and win his first race of the year.

For him aztec motoristIt was a bit of luck to get first place on the grid for tomorrow, as his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen suffered a problem with his car, which prevented him from finishing qualifying, and he will start fifteenth.

to change history

Sergio Pérez, 33, last season was the best of his career, finishing third in the championship, behind Verstappen, who won the two-time championship, and charles leclerc of Ferrari, adding a total of 2 victories, which could have been 3.

The native of Guadalajara Jaliscowill try to change history, since precisely last year, he achieved his first pole position at the Jeddah circuit, something he has done again this Saturday, but this time he hopes to be able to make the most of it to win the race .

We recommend you read

Last season after his first pole, Pérez was unable to maintain the lead, due to a safety car, his strategy was affected, and he ended up in fourth place, with Verstappen winning, Leclerc second, and Carlos Sainz in third to make it 2-3 for Ferrari.