Formula 1 | Sebastian Vettel’s opening of the season became even gloomier: he has to leave the last square of the F1 race due to a penalty

Vettel did not follow the speed deceleration required by the yellow flags in the time trial.

Formula the opening weekend of the number one season has not gone very well for the four-time world champion From Sebastian Vettel. The time trial went wrong and the starting box was going to be 18, but failure to follow the yellow flags resulted in a penalty of five starting boxes.

The German driving at the Aston Martin garage will thus have to start the race from the last square, ie 20th place, starting at 6 pm in Bahrain today, says Formula 1.

Vettel thus had the multiple annoyance of the Haas stable Nikita Mazepinin of the spin just before the end of the first section of the time trials. Due to Mazepin’s spin, Vettel’s last quick lap failed. However, Vettel did not obey the yellow flags displayed due to the spin but continued to drive the lap at too fast a pace.

Instead, others followed Mazepin, among others Valtteri Bottas, slowed down after seeing the yellow flags.

Vettel moved into the Aston Martin stable this season. The team’s name was still Racing Point last season.