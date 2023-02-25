Sebastian Vettel returns to Formula 1: This rumor spread through the paddock of the Bahrain International Circuit late Saturday evening (local time), a few hours after the end of the three-day test drive before the first Grand Prix of the year, which takes place on Sunday next week (4:00 p.m. CET in the FAZ live ticker for Formula 1 and on Sky) on the Persian Gulf. What’s behind it?

Sebastian Vettel’s former racing team Aston Martin urgently needs a driver: Canadian Lance Stroll, the actual regular driver of the traditional British brand, was unable to take part in the test drives at short notice. Falling off the bike, it was said that the hands were injured. The parties involved are persistently silent about how difficult it is. “Private matter,” says race director Mike Krack tight-lipped. And Fernando Alonso, who came to the team for Vettel, whispered when asked about Stroll: “I have nothing to say about that.”

Aston Martin summarily ordered substitute driver Felipe Drugovich to Bahrain for the test drives. The Brazilian, reigning Formula 2 Champion, drove solidly and received a “very good job” from Mike Krack, but was not promised a participation in the Grand Prix. Not even if the injured stroller, and this is what the secrecy suggests, is not roadworthy again within a week.

No Stroll, no Drugovich? Somebody has to drive the second AMR-23 next week. That could now be Sebastian Vettel of all people. While the Heppenheimer could not be reached for FAZ.NET on Saturday evening, when asked, Mike Krack did not rule out Vettel helping his former employer out of trouble: “Let’s see what happens,” said the Luxembourger. Has there been contact with Vettel since Stroll’s bike crash? “I often talk to Sebastian on the phone,” says Krack. And further: “It was like that last year and it will be like that in the future”. Whether Vettel, as it is doing the rounds in the paddock, has already expressed an interest in stepping in? “I won’t tell,” Krack evaded and smiled. “Our plan is for Lance Stroll to be in the car.” And if he can’t? “We haven’t decided on our plan B yet.”







However, Krack confirmed that Aston Martin is not contractually obliged to allow regular backup driver Drugovich into the cockpit. The team is free to choose another pilot. The Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne would be available as the second reserve man, but he has not yet driven the new car.

Vettel would be quite capable of being competitive right away. Nico Hülkenberg has proven that this is possible with several temporary jobs in the past. And something else speaks for a possible comeback: The new AMR-23 has little in common with the previous year’s car, which Vettel drove himself. The engineers dared to make a radical new start that seems to be paying off. After the Bahrain tests, Aston Martin is the fourth, possibly third force in the field. Want to say: Vettel would probably not have to struggle in midfield for a temporary comeback, but would have fun at work.







From the point of view of the racing team, it would be obvious to engage an experienced driver in order to bring a powerful duo to the start together with Fernando Alonso, who can use the opportunity to win valuable world championship points.