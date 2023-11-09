Bandai Namco Entertainment America has announced a collaboration with Scuderia AlphaTauri that will introduce elements of the Gundam franchise into the upcoming Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. This event will take place from November 16th to 18th and will feature Gundam-inspired decals on the cars and helmets of the drivers of the Scuderia AlphaTauri team. The partnership, however, goes beyond traditional Formula 1 sponsorship. The initiatives will include two-meter statues of Gundam, special decals and a promotional video with driver Yuki Tsunoda in a racing suit inspired by the design of the famous robot. Furthermore, a Perfect Grade Unleashed model of RX-78-2 Gundam decorated with the colors and decals of Scuderia AlphaTauri, created exclusively for this occasion, will be on display. During the race weekend, fans will be able to visit two Gundam Base pop-up shops offering themed merchandise, as well as all Gundam promotional materials, including RX-78-2-related designs and Yuki Tsunoda-inspired art , were created for the event.