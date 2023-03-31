The Spanish pilot Carlos Sainz de Ferrari recognized that the Italian team “did not” do “a good enough job” in winter and that this makes them have “a very big difference with Red Bull” that “it will be difficult to close”, so they focus on doing it in the “medium term”.

“It is a surprise for us to see that we are not as strong as last year. We are not very competitive, especially in race pace, which is our biggest weakness. We haven’t done a good enough job; we have realized and we know where the problem is, which is a good thing, ”he said at the press conference prior to the Australian Grand Prixthird round of the Formula 1 calendar.

“It will not be a matter of a race or a month, it is in the medium term. The difference with Red Bull is very big, one of the biggest in recent years, and it will be difficult to close the gap,” he concluded. Sainz.

Carlos Sainz with Ferrari fans in Australia/@ScuderiaFerrari

A situation for which, he considered, Ferrari you will have to change the design concept of your car. “Red Bull is superior in everything. The good performance in 2 made us keep betting on this concept, but seeing Red Bull’s advantage, we have to start looking and go for something different”, he commented.

Carlos Sainz occupies the fourth position of the World Championship of pilots of Formula 1 with 20 points, 12 achieved in Bahrain and 8 in Saudi Arabia, tied with Lewis Hamilton and behind Max Verstappen (44), Checo Pérez (43) and Fernando Alonso (30).