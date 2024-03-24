Formula 1, Sanz-Leclerc double in the Australian GP

Carlos Sainz wins the 2024 Australian GP, ​​Ferrari does a double in Melbourne with second place for Charles Leclerc. The Cavallino triumphs in the third round of the Formula 1 World Championship with a perfect race, taking advantage of Max Verstappen's black day: the Dutch Red Bull driver, reigning world champion, starts from pole position but is overtaken by Sainz on the second lap.

In the fourth round, Red Bull goes KO: smoke from the car, Verstappen has to return to the pits and retires due to a brake problem. The road is clear for the Cavallino which dominates the race. Sainz first and Lecerc second, with the McLaren of Briton Lando Norris completing the podium. Ferrari returns to winning ways after the last success achieved in the Singapore GP last year. To review the last double, we need to go back to the 2022 Bahrain GP: on that occasion, it was Leclerc who triumphed.

Sainz scores the third victory of his career and the first of 2024 with a perfect race. The Spaniard hits the mark 2 weeks after the appendicitis operation which forced him to miss the Saudi Arabian GP. “It was an excellent race, I felt perfectly at ease behind the wheel. On a physical level it was tough, it wasn't easy. Luckily I was more or less alone on the track, I was able to manage the tires and everything rest”, explains the Iberian. “Life is crazy sometimes. The year started with the podium in Bahrain, then appendicitis, then coming back with a victory: a rollercoaster, but it's fantastic.”

“It's splendid, especially for the team,” says Leclerc. “The team hadn't done a double since the Bahrain GP in 2022, wonderful memories. It's fantastic to do a result like that again. Carlos put together an incredible weekend after the operation, he had a fantastic race,” says the Monegasque.