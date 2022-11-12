Briton George Russell took his Mercedes to first place in the sprint race held on Saturday afternoon (12) and will start in front for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix of Formula 1, this Sunday (13), in Interlagos.

Despite having only 24 laps, the sprint race at the São Paulo circuit was filled with emotion. Pole position Kevin Magnussen held the lead at the start, where he remained for the first two laps until he was overtaken by Dutchman Max Verstappen. From that point on, the Haas driver was losing positions until he finished in 8th place.

Verstappen did not repeat the same dominant performance with his Red Bull as he had in previous rounds. Pursued by Russell, they fought a beautiful duel, until the Brit managed to overtake him on the 15th lap.

Soon after, it was the turn of the Spaniard Carlos Sainz to attack Verstappen and win the second position, with a touch that damaged the Red Bull of the current two-time champion. In the sequence, Hamilton also passed Verstappen to take third place.

The race also saw two clashes between teammates. The first among the Alpine cars, with Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon getting tangled up on the first and second laps, which saw them finish 15th and 18th respectively.

The other involved the Aston Martin team. Canadian Lance Stroll closed the door on German Sebastian Vettel on the back straight, pushing him onto the grass. The maneuver was interpreted as unsportsmanlike by the race direction, which imposed a 10-second penalty on Stroll at the end of the race.

As Spaniard Carlos Sainz will lose five places on the starting grid due to the change of engine components, the front row for the São Paulo GP will be all Mercedes, with Hamilton in second position next to Russell.

The São Paulo Grand Prix will start at 3 pm and broadcast live on Band.

Check out the result of the Sprint race:

1) George Russell (Mercedes)

2) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)

3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

4) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

5) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

6) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

7) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes)

8) Kevin Magnussen (Haas/Ferrari)

9) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

10) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Red Bull)

11) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes)

12) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari)

13) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

14) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

15) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault)

16) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Red Bull)

17) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

18) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault)

19) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes)

OUT) Alexander Albon (Williams/Mercedes)