Formula 1 | Rumors about Audi’s withdrawal are swirling in the F1 pit – the team boss denies everything

Several media reported on the big upheaval.

Year then Audi announced with great fanfare that it will join the F1 series in 2026. Audi’s intention is to start producing powertrains for Sauber’s F1 team. At the same time, Audi is to buy a majority stake in Sauber.

Currently, as a result of sponsor cooperation, Sauber is known as Alfa Romeo. The contract ends after this season.

Meanwhile, Audi has launched its F1 powertrain operation near its headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany, in Neuberg. Audi has hired a lot of new people to run its F1 operation and, according to various estimates, has already spent more than a hundred million euros on the project.

In October at the end, however, there was a news bomb: a German Der Spiegel reports that Audi is seriously considering withdrawing from its F1 project. According to Der Spiegel, the company decided to start an investigation process on the profitability of the F1 project.

Audi simply replied to Spiegel that everything is proceeding according to previously announced plans.

German Auto, Motor und Sport and French l’Auto-journal went even further. They reported based on insider sources that Audi’s withdrawal from F1 would be very likely.

The background is a change in Audi’s management. Was in the management of the company before Markus Duesmann was the most prominent supporter of the F1 project. However, he left his seat this year. The one who replaced him Gernot Döllner the expensive F1 project is known to be of no interest.

Audi’s withdrawal would be a huge setback for the F1 series. The bosses of the series have been trying to attract the Volkswagen group for decades. Before Audi’s departure, Porsche, which belongs to the same group, was also close to its own power source project.

Audi presented its F1 project a year ago at the Belgian GP.

in Brazil Sauber gave its first significant response to the week and a half saga. Stable boss Alessio Alunni Bravi quashed talk of Audi pulling out.

“Audi is firmly committed to F1 together with Sauber. Audi does not make such decisions alone, but also the board of Audi and Volkswagen. The support of the entire group is there,” Bravi said Motorsport by.

According to Bravi, the reason for Audi and Sauber’s silence is clear. Sauber does not want to talk about its future with Audi any more than necessary until the partnership with Alfa Romeo is over.

“We are Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake. So, until the end of the year, we have some communication restrictions regarding Audi.”

According to Bravi, Sauber will continue its investment and recruitment programs according to the previously prepared plans, and no change is known regarding Audi.

Audi’s F1 project manager Adam Baker.

Bravo despite the talk, speculation around Audi has continued. According to l’Auto-journal, it was even considered within Volkswagen that Audi’s F1 operation would be transferred to Porsche, because the companies belong to the same group, and Porsche was already interested in F1 before.

However, according to experts, such a solution would be very difficult to implement, because even though they belong to the same group, there is a tight competitive situation between Audi and Porsche. In addition, such a move would probably be thwarted by Volkswagen’s notoriously strong internal politicking.

According to Auto, Motor und Sport, at Audi’s board meeting at the end of October, it was emphasized that the company will have to make tough financial decisions in the coming years due to the difficult economic outlook. This is exactly what has partly led to speculation about the future of the F1 project.

Audi has already acquired part ownership of Sauber. However, the store will not be fully completed until 2026.