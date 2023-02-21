Formula 1 | Romain Grosjean’s burnt F1 car goes around the world: “I think it saved my life”

Grosjean’s car burst into flames at the 2020 Formula One Bahrain GP when the Frenchman hit a metal barrier.

Shockingly having had an accident in the Formula 1 Bahrain GP in November 2020 by Romain Grosjean accident car goes around the world, British Broadcasting Corporation BBC tells.

Grosjean hit a metal barrier with his Haas team car at a speed of 225 km/h and his car caught fire. According to the BBC, the remains of the car will be one of the most significant objects in the exhibition.

“The frame is still in one piece, the halo is in place and apart from the damage and burn marks, it is as it should be,” says Grosjean in an interview filmed for the exhibition.

“I think it saved my life.”

The 36-year-old Frenchman has been competing in North America in the Indycar series for the past few years. His career in Formula 1 just ended in Bahrain.

“From my point of view, it was a big accident, but I didn’t immediately realize its impact or what it looked like to an outsider,” says Grosjean.

Romain Grosjean’s accident ignited an explosive fire.

Grosjean got out of the accident car by myself after hard work. He got his seat belt off, but then quickly realized his helmet had hit something.

“I had to break my headrest by hitting it with my helmet. Then I finally managed to get my helmet through and was able to stand on my seat,” he says.

“I realized my left leg was stuck. I pulled it as hard as I could. My shoe stayed stuck in the basket, but my foot loosened enough to get free.”

Grosjean says that there were 120 kilos in his car at the time of the accident. Both fuel and battery went up in flames as Grosjean fought for his life.

The F1 exhibition opens in Madrid on March 24.

