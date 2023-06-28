Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

A Swiss climate activist collects the next Shitstorm. A journalist allegedly exposed the climate activist on Twitter.

Munich/Zurich – Moral-Zoff about a member of the Swiss counterpart to the “Last Generation”. Max Voegtli is one of the faces of “Renovate Switzerland”, but is currently not causing a stir with climate protests or road blockades. A big discussion about double standards broke out around him.

Zoff about Swiss climate activist: “Renovate Switzerland” member flies to Mexico via Paris

Voegtli was first caught at the airport flying from Switzerland to Mexico via Paris. A short-haul flight from Zurich to Paris really does not fit the climate protection image.

A number of people on social networks complained about the traveling climate activist that he was “unbelievable”, “lying” and “hypocritical”. And it shouldn’t stay with one shitstorm.

Formula 1, holiday flights, USA, car trips to Munich: journalist digs out old mail from climate stickers

Journalist Michael Perricone has dug into Voegtli’s past and found four posts that expose the “Renovate” spokesman. “Formula 1 in Belgium, holiday flights, USA, Bundesliga, happy car trips to Munich … ‘Renovate’ PR man Max Voegtli really gets around a lot,” he notes on Twitter.

Below that, Perricone shares screenshots of old Voegtli posts. And indeed, these posts can still be found on Max Voegtli’s Twitter profile. In 2018 he enjoyed the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix, in 2019 he described a beer at the airport as “one of the greatest pleasures in life” and shared a photo from his vacation in the USA, in 2020 he celebrated a road trip in the car with friends Munich. “Heaven! That knocks the bottom out of the barrel! Formula 1 for Renovate,” one woman comments mockingly.

double standard? Users protect “climate Judas” – group speaks of “hunting”

In addition to numerous negative comments, many users also protect the climate activists. Five-year-old photos are no argument for some. After all, people evolve. “Jesses, Breaking: A teenager’s attitude changes over the years,” writes one man wryly. Perricone replies, “Absolutely. But you shouldn’t deny others today with coercion what you lived yourself yesterday.”

He splits opinions: Max Voegtli flew on vacation and attended a Formula 1 race – is a climate activist allowed to do that? © Renovate Switzerland

The organization “Renovate Switzerland” speaks of a “media hunt” against Voegtli, as spokeswoman Cécile Bessire said ZurichToday formulated. In a press release, the organization writes: “Of course we can understand that negative feelings are triggered when sympathizers of Renovate Switzerland get on a plane. Many of us feel the same way.” Apparently, Voegtli’s trip to Mexico also met with internal criticism.

“We depend on each other”: Swiss climate grouping wants unity in the fight against the crisis

Although individual behavior is correct, the group does not see a certain attitude to life as a prerequisite for getting involved politically. “In particular, it does not affect how right or wrong our demands on the government are,” writes “Renovate Switzerland”.

“Refusing to enter the endless cycle of blame and condemnation is the greatest act of humanity we can yet accomplish,” the press release concludes get over. We invite everyone to ask themselves the really important question: How do we manage to survive as a society?” The climate organization took a position on the new allegations against the “Klima-Voegtli”, as it is called in Switzerland on IPPEN.MEDIA-Request not. (moe)

Meanwhile, ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher recently got upset about the “last generation” and approached Luisa Neubauer.