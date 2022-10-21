the australian pilot Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren was surprised to arrive on horseback at the paddock of the United States Grand Prix held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, where this Sunday the nineteenth race of the season will be run in the Formula 1.

“The best entry to the paddock so far”, McLaren published on their social networks, in which they also released a video of Ricciardo’s arrival at COTA: “This video is real. We promise it”, they specified from McLaren in the message prior to the start of the activities of the Formula 1 United States GP.

The Australian appeared in Austinone of his “favourites”, to the rhythm of the music of the American singer-songwriter Rob Baird, who was walking beside him, guitar in hand.

Daniel Ricciardo arriving at the United States GP on horseback/@McLarenF1

The pilot, as he had previously said in statements to his team, draws “incalculable extra energy from the environment” of Texas, where he “loves everything that surrounds” this Grand Prix.

“From the fans to the food and the music, there is nothing like it,” said Ricciardo, who is eager to “go out on the track” in Austin and face the last four races of the season, in which he will close his stage in McLaren no seat for next year in the Formula 1in which he could be a Mercedes tester.

Daniel Ricciardo currently sits 12th in the drivers’ standings with 29 points, while McLaren is 13 points behind Alpine in the fight for fourth place in the constructors’ championship. Formula 1.