Marko Helmutadvisor of Red Bull has released a controversial new statement regarding the performance of Sergio “Checo” Perez and the possibility of exchanging it for other pilots who work in the team. And it is that although both Marko and Christian Horner have revealed that they give him the confidence to continue, they are also analyzing a possible change.

In the most recent interview, the adviser revealed that they trust Checo Perez but that he has also completed his cycle because they only hired him to be the second driver for a maximum of three seasons, which is already taking place, so it is time to analyze the possibilities of him staying in the team.

“His original goal was two or three years. That would be more than he planned anyway. They just have to keep the options open for the successor,” said the manager who leaves the future of Sergio Pérez at Red Bull up in the air. and in Formula 1. So far there is no

Direct comment that the Mexican has to leave the team but he thinks about what could happen.

The driver who could take Checo Pérez’s place even this season would be Daniel Ricciardo who has been with the team for a few months is waiting for the green light to give way to take the place in the duo of Red Bull. The Australian has revealed on more than one occasion that he is ready to be the next driver in the squad where he already had the opportunity to fight alongside Verstappen a few months ago.