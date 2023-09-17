Does Red Bull have a dragon of a car, or will it still win the Singapore Grand Prix in 2023?

Yes, is it going to happen anyway? Will this be the bogey for Red Bull Racing? Will the ridiculous winning streak of our hero Max Verstappen come to an end? It certainly seems so after yesterday’s qualifying. For the first time since 2008, Red Bull did not end up in Q3 with either car purely on the basis of speed. Sensation, kerfuffle, spiced Bisquit. Is the FIA’s sharper focus on parts bending the cause, or was it just an off-day for Bulli?

Today in the race we will probably get that answer at most partially. If Red Bull outwits everyone again today, we will of course have an answer. But that’s not very likely. If the setup is indeed not right as Max says, it will not suddenly improve during the race. After all, adjustments at night are not allowed.

We will probably only see at the next race whether the pecking order has really changed. But in the meantime, maybe everyone else finally has a chance to win a race this year. Carlos from pole, one of the Mercs, or a surprising other?

Start

Sainz gets off the line well and easily retains P1. Ferrari has ‘split’ the strategy, with Sainz on mediums and Leclerc on softs. The Monegasque makes maximum use of the soft rubber at the start, by taking P2 from Russell. However, this also has a disadvantage for LEC. Because yes, now he is stuck behind Carlos. However, team red is of course not going to force the Spaniard to give up P1. Anyway, we’ll give Ferrari’s strategy team the benefit of the doubt that they have thought this scenario through.

Hamilton goes for a different line at the start, but it is next to the track. Of course, that is not allowed if you gain two places by doing so. After some delay, HAM gives a place back to RUS, but continues to drive for Norris. After a complaint from Norris and McLaren, he wisely gave up the place. This means that only Leclerc and Russell have changed places in the top 5.

Behind that, Alonso has a good start. He goes to P6. Magnussen immediately falls back a bit. The Hares will traditionally have a difficult time at the race pace today and have to hope that overtaking will prove very difficult.

Verstappen then? It actually has an ideal start to the race, under circumstances. He quickly climbs into the top 10 and goes to P8 when he leaves Magnussen behind him. The Red Bulls started on hard ground and that seems like a good move. The entire field runs at ‘a pace’. Tire management is the name of the game. But that also means that Max can enjoy the train on hard roads. And potentially faster, softer rubber for one push at the end of the race.

By far the fastest man on the track is Guanyu Zhou. He started from the pit after changing various parts and was the very last to lap. However, because everyone is not going all out for this, the Chinese is on the road again relatively quickly in the slow Alfa this weekend. It is not necessarily exciting for the viewers at home. The most exciting moment in the race so far is Tsunoda’s retirement after a tap on Perez’s wheel (flat tire).

On lap 17, Ferrari tells Leclerc to give Sainz a gap of five seconds. Sneaky! Team red therefore uses the Monegasque to give Sainz a buffer to the rest. Strategic masterstroke. But that is ruined when Logan Sargeant crashes and the FIA, after some delay, deploys a safety car.

Sainz enters and Leclerc follows. The Monegasque ensures that he certainly does not have to wait for his teammate by leaving a small gap. However, Hamilton has to slow down for Russell… and that means Leclerc is unlucky. He cannot immediately get away from the pit and loses valuable seconds.

The Red Bulls continue at their pace. This is their dream scenario. But not quite. Sainz comes out again just before Max. Perez also still has to tolerate Russell. The order is therefore now Sainz – Verstappen – Russell – Perez – Norris – Leclerc. Alonso is eighth, but will probably receive a five-second penalty. He drives somewhat comically over the white line of the pit entrance.

Hamilton overtakes Leclerc for P6 after the restart. Red Bull is back in the game, but slowly. VER has no chance against RUS. NOR passes PER on the same straight. Hamilton also passes Perez, but once again seems to do so off the circuit. Maybe Mercedes thinks ‘we’ll get those five seconds’, because HAM won’t let Sergio pass again. That also becomes more difficult if Leclerc also passes the Mexican.

Mid Race

On lap 28 the Red Bulls are sixth and seventh. Perez is still a bit slower on the road than Verstappen and loses about five seconds in the next ten laps. Much to the frustration of everyone behind it. We have caught a Perez train. Alonso eventually tries but has to pay for it by losing a position to his new best friend. After a nice fight, Esteban Ocon snatches P8 from his ex-teammate.

Russell is on the radio doing fighting words about wanting to win, etc. But little happens on the track. Russell follows Sainz close behind but does not attack. Norris, Hamilton and Leclerc are on the fence. Verstappen is still sixth and is trying to keep his tires intact as best as possible. He is ten seconds behind LEC in lap 40.

Red Bull finally brings in Perez. The tire whisperer once again runs out of tires before Verstappen. Where does the Mexican fall back? Well, up to position number 18, five seconds behind Sargeant. Verstappen comes in a lap later. He then falls back to P15, because Bottas also pits. Red Bull now of course has the advantage of new tires. But unless there is at least a safety car, this will not be a victory for the team.

Maybe that safety car will still come! Ocon drops out with technical problems. A fast full SC would be ideal for Bulli. But, there will be a Virtual Safety Car. Mercedes goes for the gamble and spice with both cars. Alonso also enters. But he has a slow stop. While the green flag is waving, team green is the goat.

Mercedes has sixteen laps to take the win. But it is also about sixteen seconds behind Sainz. And Norris plus Leclerc are also among them. Exciting.

Finish

Verstappen moves to P10 with a move on Zhou. In the meantime, a calculator calculates that Russell will join the top 3 with his current pace over five laps. RUS and HAM alternate fastest laps. On average, HAM seems to be slightly faster on the road than RUS. Joining the front three will happen anyway. Getting past it is another matter.

Verstappen has now also passed Hulkenberg and is now behind the best Red Bull driver of the weekend: Liam Lawson. The rookie from New Zealand does something special in a very unspectacular way. The sparks won’t fly, but if Liam takes one or two points in the Alpha Tauri today, that’s just great.

The Mercs join Leclerc and both make quick work of the Monegasque. That gives courage for the victory. But, Norris turns out to be a tougher nut to crack. Sainz deliberately gives Norris the DRS so that he can defend him against the danger of team silver/black.

Norris throws his elbows out of the cockpit. It breaks the charge. Sainz deliberately slows down to drag Norris with him. The plan works. Russell hangs it in the wall. This is a nice victory from Carlos. His first in England two years ago came because Ferrari messed up the strategy for Leclerc, but it was really deserved. Just like Gerhard Berger in 1988, he breaks the winning streak of the dominant team for Ferrari. Then McLaren was dominant, now Red Bull. But McLaren finished second today with Norris. In itself also an achievement 35 years later.

Hamilton comes third ahead of Leclerc and Verstappen. Gasly, Piastri, Perez, Lawson and Magnussen complete the top 10. There were some boring moments…but still a memorable race all in all. And now on to Suzuka. Has Red Bull passed its peak and will we now have exciting races again? Is it the flex wings? Did Liberty media say ‘take it easy for the show’. We will see…

Pos Driver Points 1 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

25 2 Lando Norris

McLaren

18 3 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

16 4 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

12 5 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

10 6 Pierre Gasly

Alpine

8 7 Oscar Piastri

McLaren

6 8 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

4 9 Liam Lawson

AlphaTauri

2 10 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

1 11 Alexander Albon

Williams

0 12 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 13 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 14 Logan Sargeant

Williams

0 15 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

0 DNF Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

0 DNF George Russel

Mercedes

0 DNF Esteban Ocon

Alpine

0 DNF Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

0

This article Formula 1 Result: Singapore Grand Prix 2023 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Formula #results #Singapore #Grand #Prix