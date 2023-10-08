Will Perez win from the pit lane in the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix edition?

Now that Max Emilian is officially champion, everyone has to go for the day’s successes to make something of the season. But of course, whether glutton Max allows that is another matter. At least it didn’t seem that way on Friday. MV1 once again took pole and left everyone far behind. The McLarens stayed close by. But they both lost their best rounds because of ‘track limits‘.

Yesterday the orange brigade made up for that faux pas somewhat. A one-two in the Shootout became a resounding 1-3 in the Sprint. Verstappen was the piece of meat in the McLaren sandwich. But it was a rare moment when the RB19 didn’t seem invincible in Max’s hands.

In any case, Sainz will not be able to extend this, because he will not start due to a fuel leak. Perez does start, but from the pit lane. And for some reason, on the hard tires while the FIA ​​has de facto made three stops mandatory. Can anyone still make things difficult for Max? The McLarens maybe again? We’ll see, in the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix!

Start

Just like yesterday, Max does not come out of his place brilliantly and gets Russell to visit. Strangely enough, Mercedes has Russell on mediums and Hamilton on softs. Logically, Hamilton is in a better position. But this leads to a conflict at Mercedes that will haunt Toto Wolff for a long time. Not for the first time this year, the two Mercs collide and spin off the track. It’s the end of the story for Hamilton. Russell is able to continue after much delay. HAM obviously blames RUS and vice versa. But it seems to be the seven-time champion who bears the most blame in the repeats.

Piastri and Alonso move on to P2 and P3 and of course there will be a safety car. Russell gets all mad on the radio about Hamilton’s action. But yes, as George clout wants to get into the team, he will have to beat the experienced player more often. A number of drivers take the opportunity to make a stop. When the safety car enters the pit again, Hulkenberg makes a nice move on Tsunoda. A rare case of a Haas F1 moving forward in a race this year.

Mid Race

And then come the first ‘regular’ stops. As already mentioned, the FIA ​​has more or less made the three-stop mandatory for this race. That is, they didn’t literally force the team to stop three times, because that would be problematic in terms of regulations and such. Instead, they have stated that anyone who completes more than 18 laps on the same set of tires will receive a big fat penalty. Since the race lasts 57 laps and is three times eighteen 54, quick mathematicians know how often you have to stop.

McLaren also stops fairly early with Piastri from P2, while Verstappen extends his first stint to the maximum. Albon drives in the Williams in P2. However, when VER and PIA drive ‘in sequence’ again, Verstappen suddenly has a lead of more than seven seconds. So he will easily win the race again. Especially if Piastri gets his final warning for track limits.

Teammate Norris has now risen to P4. So he can hunt for Alonso, who is already 5.5 seconds behind Piastri. Russell is already a relatively hot knife through the butter. He has already ended up in P7 after 24 laps. This while Perez is driving around two places behind. It’s a shame that Mercedes eliminated itself in the first corner.

If Piastri stops relatively early again, Alonso moves to P2. But the Spaniard is on hot coals. Apparently his seat gets hot in the car. ALO then stops and Norris enters as well. As a result, it is briefly Russell who goes to P2. It’s a tombola behind Max, but far behind Max.

Fernando Alonso experiences one on lap 34 senior moment when he goes off track for a moment. He rolls the Aston Martin cleverly through the gravel and can continue, but he loses places to Russell and Leclerc. A potential podium is thus lost for the veteran. Verstappen then stops for the second time and leaves approximately six seconds on Piastri, who has of course been on the road for a while with relatively fresh rubber.

Norris is now more than four seconds behind his young teammate in third, eleven seconds ahead of Russell. Perez again makes no bones about it and finishes eleventh. Even though he takes two penalties for track limits. The only thing that speaks in favor of the Mexican is that he will not dent anyone else for the time being. The time when father Perez said that Max and Sergio were like Alain and Ayrton is more than six months behind us. But it feels like 500 years for baby Jesus.

Another man who is having a hard time is Logan Sargeant. The American is not feeling well and stops racing. The team tells him there is no shame in that. There isn’t either. But the real ones were of course vomiting violently towards the finish or crashed into the wall. Even Mark Webber once vomited in his helmet and rode to the finish with a look of vomitus on his face. When men still ate bees. Well, that’s not allowed anymore.

Finish

Fortunately, what is still allowed is old-fashioned drama between teammates. Norris also ended up behind Piastri after the third stops. The team tells him to hold the positions like this. But of course Lando doesn’t want that. He says he’s much faster. In reality, he’s probably ‘a little’ faster on this one, but whatever. In any case, Lando sets the fastest lap, while Verstappen now takes a lap ahead of Perez. Magnussen is also not happy with instructions from his team. They’re just people…

On lap 51, Russell comes in with his visor open. It’s nice and warm in the desert. GR63 goes for his last stint on softs. The McLarens are normally out of reach, but P4 for RUS shows what might have been possible. P2 would certainly have lived there. P1 probably not because that’s where Max drives, of course.

So McLaren P2 and P3 and Russell in P4. Who else will emerge in the final phase at the Qatari gas field? Well, Leclerc is fifth in a reasonably hopeless Ferrari, Alonso is sixth and Ocon seventh. Bottas, Stroll and Perez complete the top 10. But Stroll receives a five-second penalty after a difficult weekend. Too bad for the Canadian who could have used a few points. Gasly also receives a punishment. This places Perez ninth and Zhou tenth.

A small sign of life from VB77 and Alfa Romeo. Stroll, Gasly, Albonio, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg and Lawson are the finishers outside the points. The hyped Kiwi is doing little special this weekend other than his good performance in the shootout. Sargeant and Hamilton are the DNFers and Sainz is the DNSer. The next one will be in America in two weeks. Then again with Daniel Ricciardo if all goes well…smile owner!

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

26 2 Oscar Piastri

McLaren

18 3 Lando Norris

McLaren

15 4 George Russel

Mercedes

12 5 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

10 6 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

8 7 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

6 8 Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

4 9 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

2 10 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

1 11 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

0 12 Pierre Gasly

Alpine

0 13 Alexander Albon

Williams

0 14 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 15 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

0 16 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 17 Liam Lawson

AlphaTauri

0 DNF Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

0 DNF Logan Sargeant

Williams

0 DNF Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

0

This article Formula 1 Result: Qatar Grand Prix 2023 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Formula #results #Qatar #Grand #Prix