If the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix has as much drama as Tokyo Vice, we'll be happy. Ichiban!

It's still ridiculously early for the Japanese Grand Prix. Not in the sense of the fact that the sand is still in Sandman's eyes. That is always the case. But normally the Grand Prix falls towards the end of the F1 season. Not this year, because the classic has been moved to spring. The Japanese fans will be disappointed; As always, they came to the Suzuka circuit in droves. It is the only day of the year with more special hats than Budget Day.

Yesterday the other drivers had to take off their hats again for Max Verstappen. He took pole. Teammate Perez is a little closer to Max this year and put the other RB20 in P2. Not the Ferraris but Lando Norris took P3. We wouldn't be surprised if it finishes like that today. Although the Ferraris had a slightly better speed in practice than the McLarens. Sainz back to the podium with the Red Bulls? We will see!

Start

At the front, the status quo remains intact. Sainz pushes Norris, but cannot get the Ferrari past the McLaren. Things are also going wrong in the backfield and things are going wrong. The two Visa Cash App RBs both have a very poor start and are swallowed up by the field. Ricciardo then wisely lets his teammate Tsunoda go, but then moves to the right side of the track. However, Albonio is already driving there. Biem! Both drivers are okay, but the red flag is waving.

Alonso was the only one in the top 10 who started on softs. Will it stay that way or will it change? Finishing the race on hard surfaces could also be an interesting one. Although in the past we have seen with Kimi, among others, that straps do wear out on this self-crossing roller coaster. The race management announces that we will start again two minutes after the half hour. With a standing restart! New round, new opportunities. Pierre Gasly just crosses himself again.

Restart

The Mercs have switched to hards, but the rest in the top 10 keep the bands as they were. The restart is less spectacular than the first start. Gasly passes Ocon at the back of the field with a kiss on his best friend's car. In the first corner, however, Ocon cuts back under again. Esteban clicks to the team that Pierre hit him and asks to check the car. Hulkenberg also has an inch out of the picture as he comes in for a pit stop at the end of the lap. He switches to hard tires, but that can't have been the intention. After all, that could also have been done under red. However?

Or…Bottas also stops early and then Tsunoda as well. Perhaps a special strategy call for these drivers to get rid of an unwanted compound. Things are going well for Red Bull at the front. Verstappen breaks away from the DRS range compared to Perez when the Mexican briefly bounces over the curb in the second Degner corner. After ten laps the Dutchman has 3 seconds. Mercedes is driving fast in P8 and P9.

Norris comes in for his first stop with the McLaren from P3 on lap 12. He reenters the track in tenth. Hamilton asks the team if he should let Russell pass and that happens next. Special. It's a shame again at Sauber, because Zhou comes in twice in a short time for a pit stop. After that last one it's the end of the story for the Chinese. You have the feeling that his F1 career is fizzled out. The same may apply to teammate Bottas. Although the Finn actually overtakes someone. He goes to P12 at Ocon's expense. The Alpines are again very slow in the race today.

Norris passes Hamilton on the outside. Verstappen then stopped and returned to the track ahead of Norris. But the difference is only two seconds. NOR obviously benefited from new tires for a few laps. He has thus surpassed Perez. Leclerc is currently riding first for a short time. Ferrari chooses to do a long first stint with the Monegasque, who had to come from P8 today after a mediocre qualifying.

Entering lap 21, Verstappen passes Leclerc and back into the race lead. Three laps later Perez passes Norris. But the difference has already been made with Verstappen. There is now about six seconds and a Ferrari on old tires between the Red Bull teammates.

Ocon is angry with the radio, because he tries to accelerate as much as possible, but his team asks him to accelerate. Suddenly a slew of cars come in at the same time for a stop. Visa Cash App RB does this better than the rest, allowing Tsunoda to easily take three places in the pit. The audience, like the Japanese themselves, is very pleased with this.

Mid Race

Perez then sees his chance of P1 evaporating further behind Leclerc. The Mexican loses a lot of time, but unlike Verstappen, he cannot easily pass the Monegasque on the straight. Only when LEC undertakes a short excursion off the track can the Mexican squeak alongside. Yet the Plan A, Plan B, Plan C, Plan D, Plan E, Plan F strategy seems to be working.

When LEC comes in for its first stop, NOR also comes in for its second stop. Team red has therefore saved itself an entire stop. Moreover, he comes back onto the track just before Russell. While Norris merges again just behind his compatriot. That doesn't take long, but if Norris passes Russell, he is already out of Leclerc's DRS range… who now has exactly the same new/old tires. Perhaps one of the biggest differences compared to last year: the Ferrari and Haas F1 suddenly keep their tires quite well, instead of ridiculously bad.

However, Red Bull still has the advantage, also in terms of tendon. So the race is over at the front. It will be another 1-2 for Red Bull with Verstappen now 10 seconds ahead of Perez. But it is still exciting for P3. And whoever takes the last point is also exciting. Actually, Stroll should do that with the Aston Martin. But the Canadian had another bad qualifying yesterday. This means that there is once again an opening for someone from the less good five teams to gain a valuable point.

Tsunoda then joins the top 10 in the form of Hülkenberg. The German is driving on very old tires. However, TSU has STR on its neck. He doesn't have time to hang around. Overtaking is not possible on the straight, but the Japanese does not do so for the first time today in the subsequent S-bends. The Japanese love it.

Yuki will not be able to get more than P10 if there are no dropouts. Piastri, who has just stopped, is more than 20 seconds ahead of him on the track. Stroll is right behind him and then stops for his final stop. A undercut on Yuki who might also have to get new tires?

The Red Bulls once again stop in front of the Ferraris. Perez ends up behind Leclerc for a while, but can now make quick work of it. Sainz briefly moved into the lead in the race, but after his stop he fell back to P7. Perez has regained some time on Verstappen and is now 7.5 seconds behind the Dutchman. PER also has the fastest lap for the time being. It must be said that the difference this year is still 'clearly present', but no longer as gigantic as it ultimately became last year.

Finish

Sargeant then once again sends his application for IndyCar to the world by flying off the track once again with the remaining Williams in the race. Luckily he doesn't hit anything this time except a pile of dust. This way, like a parallel parker, he can briefly find reverse gear and then continue on his way.

Sainz moves to P4 a little later by passing Norris and can then hunt for Leclerc. Ferrari tells LEC not to hold up SAI. And the Monegasque does not do that. Unfortunately, because that's what it means @wouter takes points in the predictions section.

Russell then joins Piastri and Alonso with the Merc. He's doing a banzai at the Casio Triangle. Admirable, but not exactly neat. Piastri dodges and stays ahead of him. Then he slams the door on the straight. However, when entering the final round, RUS still passes the Australian.

Alonso is then just sufficiently out of the picture. He keeps P6. But at the front it is once again Max Emilian, who also takes the fastest lap. A 1-2 also for Honda. Verstappen wins every race he finishes. Perez finishes second for the third time in four races. Sainz is on the podium for the third time in four races. Leclerc limits the damage from his poor qualifying with P4 in the race ahead of Norris. Hamilton finished ninth and to the delight of the crowd, Tsunoda took the last point.

The next one is in China in two weeks. Shanghai Noon!

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

26 2 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

18 3 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

15 4 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

12 5 Lando Norris

McLaren

10 6 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

8 7 George Russel

Mercedes

6 8 Oscar Piastri

McLaren

4 9 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

2 10 Yuki Tsunoda

RB

1 11 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 12 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

0 13 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 14 Valtteri Bottas

Kick Sauber

0 15 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

0 16 Pierre Gasly

Alpine

0 17 Logan Sargeant

Williams

0 DNF Zhou Guanyu

Kick Sauber

0 DNF Alexander Albon

Williams

0 DNF Daniel Ricciardo

RB

0

