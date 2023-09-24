Will Verstappen overtake everyone by a lap during the Japanese Grand Prix in 2023?

After Singapore, some feared/hoped that the dominance of Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen had come to an end. But those thoughts can officially be put on hold since yesterday. Our hero took pole position by six-tenths of a second. Now it must be said that when we talk about Red Bull’s dominance, it only concerns MV1 in the qualifications. Perez did not get further than P5, more than seven-tenths from VER. Still a striking difference.

The McLarens were the one again yesterday best of the rest. Rookie Piastri was just faster than the highly regarded Norris. The Australian, with a contract extension in his pocket, is doing himself a good service again. Bottom line, NOR has still been the BEST of the two this year. But it is always a bit the same as with Heidfeld and Raikkonen. Or like Heidfeld and Massa. Despite the German beating both as teammate when Kimi and Flip were rookies, they ended up in race-winning cars. Quick Nick has to make do with the most podiums without a win.

Previous race winner Carlos Sainz had a more difficult day yesterday. The Ferraris could not continue the good form of recent races. A bit as expected. P4 and P6 is not even that bad for team red compared to some other races this year. The question is whether they will sink again in the race. The advantage could be that everyone expects significant tire wear today. So maybe it won’t be too bad for LEC and SAI?

Start

Verstappen has aimed his car at Piastri like Michael Schumacher did for a while at his rivals. The Dutchman does not have a great start and seems to lose a position to Norris. But then he keeps his foot down again and keeps P1. Things are going wrong behind the top with Perez and Hamilton. The Mexican has to make way for Sainz and finds himself in a pinch between the Spaniard and HAM. It is the Mercedes that briefly misses the track, but the Red Bull comes off worst. Perez breaks his front wing and has to pit.

SP11 is ‘lucky’ that things are going crazy behind him. Bottas and Albonio collide in an incident in which Ocon is also involved. Zhou gets a part on his Alfa Romeo and is also in pain. A safety car comes onto the track to clear things up. Alonso has made the best progress and has climbed to P6 from P10.

In round 5 it starts again. Max has no stress and checks out at the front of the field. The two Mercs have a nice fight with each other. Russell overtakes Hamilton, but the older Brit wants nothing to do with it and immediately takes George back. Bottas' day becomes even shorter and worse when Sargeant's other Williams knocks him out of the race.

After just nine laps, Hulkenberg is the first to come in for a regular stop. Tire wear is high at Suzuka and the Haas eats tires like no other. It will be a difficult day for the American team. Especially when Perez, who has already taken a penalty for gaining time in the pit during the Safety Car, taps Magnussen backwards. Man man man…not a great weekend again for the Mexican.

Piastri is doing a lot better. He pits under the Virtual Safety Car and that should be an advantage. Maybe even to possibly take the lead in the race. Max cannot stop under the Virtual Safety Car because when he comes around, it is already gone. Yet the Dutchman ultimately appears to have sufficient margin. As he pulls out of the pit after his stop, PIA comes charging towards the straight. But it won’t be really exciting.

For the excitement we have to look at the Mercs. Hamilton shoots along the track for a moment and then gets Russell in the neck again. However, the veteran once again has no interest in this and leaves the W14. Both shoot off the track. Russell isn’t impressed (or is he) and asks the team what the point is, fighting each other or the rest of the field. Team black/silver then brings HAM in for a stop. RUS continues for a few more laps.

Mid Race

Albon seems to have become the fifth dropout of the race when suddenly a number of drivers (Stroll, Sargeant, Perez) park the car in the pit box for no extremely good reason. Maybe we’ll get to that stage of the season when saving materials becomes useful if you don’t score any points. However, Perez gets back into his car after a while. Will Red Bull go out and take a penalty so he doesn’t have to do that at the next race?

Piastri seemed to be in good hands for a moment with his pit stop under the VSC, but the undercut flatters to deceive Today. When you do it, it seems for a moment as if it is a brilliant move. But those who stopped later then sail past. This is also the case at McLaren, where Norris again shows his salty side when his teammate does not get out of the way quickly enough. He is right, because he is faster. But yes, there is of course also a bit of fear that PIA will eventually take over the tent.

Hamilton has another great moment with Alonso as he overtakes the Spaniard through 130R. It is an unfair fight because ALO is running on old tires. But HAM will be happy with it nonetheless. We have Verstappen cruising to the next victory at the front, with the Maccas, the Fezzas and the Mercs behind him. The mutual battle between these duos is still a bit exciting because they all have a slightly different pit stop strategy. Gasly is eighth with Alonso ninth and Ocon tenth.

Sainz arrives on lap 39 and appears to have lost a lot of time on Hamilton. In the same lap, Sergio lowers his visor to take a closer look. It’s really just to take the punishment. Verstappen briefly takes the fastest lap with a 1:34.1, but then drops the pace again. Perez makes a stop, waits a few seconds and is then told to park the car back in the pit. That’s great, man.

Finish

Russell tries to drive the Merc home with one stop less than the rest. But that means that he is vulnerable to the drivers on newer rubber in the final phase. Piastri takes GR63 and a little later Leclerc knocks on the door. The Monegasque shows his class again with probably the best overtaking action of the race.

There are quite a few overtakes today anyway. But just not right at the front. That makes it a crazy race. There is actually quite a bit of action and excitement on the track. But because Max at the front drives away incredibly easily from the rest at half throttle, it is still a bit of a challenge snooze.

However, Hamilton has now joined Russell again and that is the best fight of the day. Sainz will also get involved. The Ferrari seems to have gotten a bit better on the tires, at least compared to the Mercedes. Russell hopes to avoid a team order with a strategic plan to use Hamilton as a buffer to Sainz. But the team tells him to pass Hamilton.

The young Brit does so meekly, but is clearly not happy. He says ‘he pushed me off the track earlier so the least he can do is give DRS’. Hamilton then does that. But it is no longer enough to stop Sainz. The Spaniard is on the hunt to catch Hamilton in the final lap.

However, that just doesn’t work. Verstappen wins ahead of the two McLarens, Leclerc and Hamilton. The second half of the top 10 consists of Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Gasly and Ocon. Alpha Tauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas F1 are not good enough for points. Lawson narrowly keeps Tsunoda behind him. If the Kiwi no longer drives in Qatar, he has at least handed over his calling card. It wasn’t necessarily brilliant, but certainly good enough for a real chance in the premier class.

Despite Checo’s next failure, Red Bull Racing is once again world champion among the constructors. Max has to wait another race to officially lease his personal crown for another year. Piastri takes his first real podium after the Sprint in Spa.

Suzuka remains a beautiful circuit. But hey, next time we should just agree that Max is simply not allowed to participate. The next race is in two weeks, in Qatar. Then there are four more great races in Austin, Maxico, Brasileiroe and Vegas, before the season comes to an end with victory number 267 for Max in Abu Dhabi. Zin an!

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

26 2 Lando Norris

McLaren

18 3 Oscar Piastri

McLaren

15 4 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

12 5 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

10 6 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

8 7 George Russel

Mercedes

6 8 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

4 9 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

2 10 Pierre Gasly

Alpine

1 11 Liam Lawson

AlphaTauri

0 12 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

0 13 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

0 14 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 15 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 DNF Logan Sargeant

Williams

0 DNF Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

0 DNF Alexander Albon

Williams

0 DNF Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

0 DNF Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

0

