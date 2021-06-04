Formula 1 | Redbull’s F1 training pace was superior in Azerbaijan’s gp – Kimi Räikkönen in the twelfth of the second period

The Mercedes ride was sluggish in both exercises.

Redbull stable the pace was superior to formula ones on Azerbaijan gp practice day. The fastest in the first training session was the Dutch driver of Redbull Max Verstappen and the fastest team in Mexico in the second episode Sergio Perez before second-placed Verstappen.

The mighty Mercedes did not gain momentum in the other exercises either. World champion Lewis Hamilton was 11th in the second episode and was more than a second behind. Valtteri Bottas was the 16th of the second practice, just over two seconds lost to Perez. There was room for Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen, who was 12th.

Instead, Ferrari improves. Its drivers are Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr. was third on the street track in Baku and third in Monaco Charles Leclerc fourth.

The third training session will be gassed at Azerbaijan’s gp on Saturday, followed by a time trial. The sixth World Cup of the season will be run the day after tomorrow.