Formula 1 | Redbull unveiled this season’s F1 car to challenge Mercedes

The stable’s driver this season will be called RB16B.

Last season, Formula One manufacturers ’World Championship points for Mercedes after second-placed Redbull reveal on Tuesday the look of his new car. The stable’s drive this season is called RB16B, as it has a lot of legacy from last season’s RB16.

Redbull, which lost a plentiful 254 points to Mercedes last season, hopes for an improvement so that the superior F1 power Mercedes will face a decent challenge. Redbull has its own chapter for this season is that it is the last season with Honda engines. Next year, the stable will already run on its own power sources.

“Hopefully the lessons we received last year will carry this, upgraded car,” the team manager Christian Horner stated.

Redbull’s number one star continues Max Verstappen. Another race driver has changed, as he has fallen as a reserve and test driver Alex Albonin replaces Sergio Perez.