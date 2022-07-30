Saturday, July 30, 2022
Formula 1 | Red Bull’s Verstappen wishes Ferrari success in Hungary, but rain can change the setup

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in World Europe
Rain has been promised for Saturday’s time trials.

Formula 1 World Championship leader Red Bull Max Verstappen believes that Ferrari will be strong in the Hungarian GP this weekend.

Vestarappen commented on the settings after Friday’s practice. He was fourth on the leaderboard after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz occupied the top positions.

“They are a little ahead. It’s difficult to win, but we’re trying to close the gap”, Verstappen said according to the BBC.

The weekend can be spiced up by rain, which according to the weather forecast is expected for Saturday’s time trials.

“In dry weather we can’t compete, but maybe in the rain we can,” Verstappen said.

Verstappen’s lead over Leclerc at the top of the World Series has already stretched to 63 points, with ten more races to go. In the previous race in France last weekend, Verstappen was able to increase the gap when Leclerc drove out of the lead and Verstappen drove to an easy victory.

Time trials in Hungary start at 5 p.m. After Sunday’s race, the F1 series retires for the summer break and the next race will be held on the last weekend of August.

