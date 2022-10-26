For the second time this season, Liam Lawson will have the opportunity to drive an AT03 from AlphaTauri during free practice. The New Zealander will take the place of Yuki Tsunoda on the first day of activities of the Mexican Grand Prix, reported the team itself.

This year, Lawson made his Formula 1 grand prix debut in August over the weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, when he substituted for Pierre Gasley in the first training session Belgian Grand Prix. The 20-year-old driver completed 14 laps and posted a time of 1:52.065, finishing 19th.

The debut of the pilot of the Academy of Red Bull It occurred after the Austrian team made the decision to suspend Juri Vips for a racist comment made by the Estonian pilot. After that, Lawson took the place as a reserve driver with Milton Keynes and also with AlphaTauri.

Now for the Mexican Grand PrixLawson will drive the car yuki tsunoda, who last week at the United States Grand Prix finished ninth. It was the third race this season in which the Japanese finished in the points zone, the first since the Spanish Grand Prix.

As for Lawson, he is currently in his second season in Formula 2. This year he raced with Carlin, as his teammate. Logan Sergeant. The New Zealander won the sprint race in Saudi Arabia, France and Belgium, and with 4 more podiums he is in seventh position in the championship. With only the weekend remaining in Abu Dhabi, he is two places behind Jehan Daruvalaalso a Red Bull Academy driver.

Lawson will not be the only pilot of Formula 2 have activity next weekend in the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Jack Doohan will make his debut in the top category in Esteban Ocon’s car on Friday, so there will be two non-start drivers who will show up in free practice.