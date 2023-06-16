Formula 1 | Red Bull prevented Max Verstappen from entering the legendary track: “You don’t do it”

Red Bull organizes a demonstration event on the Nürburgring Nordschleife track.

Towards driving the third consecutive Formula One world championship From Max Verstappen was banned from participating in a demonstration test drive at the Nürburgring.

Red Bull is organizing an event on the Nürburgring’s legendary Nordschleife track, where the team’s current test driver will participate Daniel Ricciardo participates in the 2012 season with a car and finished his career last season Sebastian Vettel his championship year in 2011 with Red Bull drives.

Sports website Motorsport says Verstappen’s brief discussion about participating in the event with Red Bull’s advisor Helmut Markon with.

“I wanted to do it, but Helmut didn’t give me permission,” Verstappen said in a press conference ahead of the Canadian GP weekend.

“He knew I would try to go to extremes. I would have liked to do it and loved it.”

Sebastian Vettel returns to the wheel of an F1 car in his 2011 championship car. A picture of the Korean GP, ​​whose victory Vettel aired in October 2011.

Although According to Motorsport, Red Bull’s star driver could have the influence to turn the team’s head around, but Verstappen is not going to do anything to make his dream come true.

“Helmut was sitting at the table when the matter came up. He said no, no no: you don’t do it,” Verstappen said.

Vettel and Ricciardo go around the Nordschleife in a showy manner, which might not have suited Verstappen. He admitted that the temptation to attempt the track record would have been great.

The current Nordschleife lap record is Timo Bernhardin on behalf of. He clocked a time of 5:19.546 in his Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo in 2018.

“I would definitely have tried,” the competitive Dutchman admitted.

