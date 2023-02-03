New York, USA.- Red Bull, who last year celebrated a “double” by winning the two Formula 1 World Championships at stake, the drivers’, thanks to the Dutchman Max Verstappen; and that of builders, for which he added the contribution of the Mexican Sergio Pérez, presented this Friday in New York the RB19the single-seater with which he will face the next championship.

The Austrian team signed a dream campaign last year, in which Verstappen retained the title with a record of victories in the same season (15) already Checo Perez – triumphant in Monaco and Singapore – the runner-up eluded him by just three points.

Red Bullwhich achieved the fifth “double” in its history -after those led by the German Sebastian Vettel between 2010 and 2013- presented the new car for Verstappen and Sergio Perez in an act that took place in New York.

This is what the Red Bull RB19 of the Austrian team looks like for the 2023 season/@redbullracing

It was not by chance that the setting was chosen, close to the Hudson River. The new dominant team in the Formula 1 He wanted to stage in this way the enormous expansion of the premier class in the United States, where this season there will be three races; As the Englishman Christian Horner, team leader of the Red Bull.

The traditional Grand Prix of the United States (held in recent years at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas) and the one in Miami, debuting last year, will be joined this season by the one in Las Vegas.

At the presentation of the new ‘Mad Max’ car and Checo Perez The Australian Daniel Ricciardo was also present, who will be a tester for the team in which between 2014 and 2018 he achieved seven of his eight victories in Formula 1.