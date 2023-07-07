The second free practice of the British Grand Prix where once again max verstappen He dominated the track from start to finish, there was no one to compete with him. Sergio Pérez, who in the last test was thousands of thousands behind his teammate, now had to settle for fourth position, still a good start for the Mexican compared to his latest results.

Verstappen closed practice with 1:28.078 over 27 laps, bettering his first opportunity time. The Red Bull number 1 has become the man to beat this season. Second place now corresponds to Carlos Sainz who with Ferrari

It competed with Red Bull but it was still a long way off. The third position was Alex Albon who returned to repeat position.

Checo Pérez lost a bit of rhythm, now he went from second position to fourth place, it is not bad for the Mexican but it is one of the points that have criticized him the most due to the lack of consistency of his demonstrations on the track. Now I could hope to have a third

good free test and crown with the classification that in the last 4 races has not been the best.

Results P2 | Photo: Twitter Formula 1

Williams surprises

In this British Grand Prix things have been going great for Williams who, after the two rounds, had his drivers at the top. First Alex Albón achieving a third place, now he repeats it in P2 and is joined by Logan Sargeant who finished 5th, although this does not give them points if it is good news for his team that he can fight.

Others that surprised were Fernando Alonso who fell to 10th place, as well as Lewis Hamilton who is 15th place and the one who couldn’t even finish the race was Charles Leclec who was left out due to a problem with his car.

Now the actions at Silverstone will return this Saturday July 8 when the Third Free Practice is run at 4:30 am to 5:30 am and Qualifying from 8:00 am.