Formula 1 | Red Bull is considering changing its strategy for next season: “We can’t afford to stand on one foot”

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko told German Sport1 that the team was already negotiating with Nico Hülkenberg about a possible litter wash before last weekend.

Ragged Adviser to the Red Bull Formula 1 team, known for his statements Helmut Marko has put more rounds into the rumor mill of next season ‘s stable, says Motosport.comsite.

The clear number one star in the Red Bull stable hierarchy is Dutch Max Verstappen, which is the third Finnish driver in the World Championships Valtteri Bottas near. However, Red Bull has had great difficulty finding a high-quality teammate for Verstappen.

Pierre Gasly was dropped to second place in the middle of last season, and replaced him Alexander Albon has been in big trouble this season. Albon, who has collected a total of 64 points, is already 83 points away from Verstappen.

“On good days, he can get close to Max. Albon is young, but if he can’t handle the pressure, we can’t afford to stand on one foot for the World Series, ”Marko said in an interview with Sport1.

Last years Red Bull has relied on the talent of its own driver academy. At present, however, the organization does not have any promises that meet the F1 criteria, so Red Bull may have recourse to an outside experienced driver.

“Right now, there is no one on the junior team who would be ready to go straight to first place. We may have to do as most other teams do, that is, rely on drivers who have proven their ability. ”

In the interview, Marko named two possible options for next season’s driver: leaving the Racing Point stable. Sergio Pérezin and in the same stable this season on three race weekends Nico Hülkenbergin.

“We can call names that are free in the market. This is Hülkenberg and this is Pérez. The question is, how far would they be from Max? ”

Marko said that Red Bull negotiated with Hülkenberg for a giggle gig even before last race weekend at the Nürburgring, when Albon’s first coronavirus test turned out to be positive.

However, the follow-up texts were negative, and instead of Red Bull, Hülkenberg drove the sick Racing Point driver Lance Strollin by road.

Marko estimates that no driver would be able to get three tenths closer to Verstappen’s lap times. According to him, the final driver decisions are to be made before the Turkish race in November.

Pierre Gasly is likely to continue in the second car in Red Bull’s second stable. Russian Daniil Kvjatin the place is likely to be taken by a 20-year-old Japanese talent Yuki Tsunoda, who is currently driving in the Formula 2 series.