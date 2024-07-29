Formula 1|The matter was discussed on Monday.

29.7. 23:48

Red Bull Mexican cuisine Sergio Perez will continue as the team’s driver, says, among other things, the motor sports website The Race.

The site says the team manager by Christian Horner who spoke to the stable at the factory in Milton Keynes on Monday.

“Checo” continues as Red Bull’s driver despite the speculation. We look forward to his performances on the tracks where he has previously been successful after the summer break,” Horner is reported to have said.

Perez, 34, has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2026 season, but the performance of the conkarski has sparked speculation that the Austrian energy drink team will fire the Mexican even in the middle of the season.

Perez’s teammate, three-time and at the same time reigning world champion Max Verstappen has made an ugly mark in the battle between teammates. Out of 14 races, Verstappen has won seven and collected 277 points, while leading the series.

Perez, on the other hand, finished on the podium four times in the first five races of the season, but since then the veteran’s leaderboard has been grim to watch considering that he drives for the best team in the series.

In the previous eight races, Perez has finished seventh at best. In Belgium, Perez was seventh, while teammate Verstappen was fourth.