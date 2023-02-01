Next Friday, February 3, Red Bull will make the official launch of the car that will be driven by Max Verstappen and Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez in the 2023 Formula 1 season. However, the presentation schedule was recently changed, which gave rise to rumors of a possible alliance with Ford.

For several weeks the rumor of a possible alliance of those of Milton Keynes with the American manufacturer. The foregoing in view of the new engine regulations in Formula 1, which will come into force in 2026 and for which the Austrians were initially in negotiations with Porsche.

However, the negotiations did not progress and Ford was pointed out. Publicly, both parties have stayed away from the rumors. However, media such as Motorsport.com point out that the official announcement could be made at the launch event in NY.

The same portal pointed out that this could be the reason why the Austrian team changed the presentation time of the RB19which will be Red Bull’s second car in the new era of regulations that began in the 2022 season of the Formula 1 with the ground effect.

Originally the energy drink team had stated that the presentation would begin at 10:00 a.m. from central Mexico, but now the event was brought forward two hours. So the launch in the Big Apple will begin at 8:00 a.m. Mexico time, 9:00 a.m. Eastern time in the United States.

We recommend you read

It will be at that moment that doubts regarding the possible link between Ford and Red Bullwhich this year will seek its second Constructors’ Championship, after in 2022 they achieved their first trophy since 2013 and also put an end to the dominance of 8 seasons that they had Mercedes.