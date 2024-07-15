Formula 1 | Ralf Schumacher said he was homosexual – the boy reacted with a touching message

Formula 1|Ralf Schumacher talked about his partner publicly for the first time.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher49, told about his current life partner for the first time on Sunday, when he published a picture on Instagram Etiennewith a man named

Schumacher’s son, a 22-year-old racing driver David Schumacher messaged his father publicly:

“I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel good and safe. It doesn’t matter if it’s a man or a woman. I’m behind you one hundred percent dad. I wish you all the best. Pat on the back.”

David Schumacher photographed last fall.

A close friend of Ralf Schumacher, known in Germany as a singer and TV actor, among other things Carmen Geiss he also published a warm message.

“This wonderful man has an equally wonderful son who means a lot to him and has been a source of joy and pride to him through many ups and downs. Together, they have shared unforgettable moments and built a strong and loving relationship that nothing can shake.”

Ralf, who works as an F1 expert on the Sky Sport channel in Germany, has been active in the background of his son’s car racing career. David was born in 2001, when Ralf Schumacher got married by Cora-Caroline Brinkmann with. The union ended in divorce in 2015.

In addition to him, Ralf Schumacher and his partner Etienne are in the picture published by Geiss.

“Today he confessed his homosexuality. This step was liberating for him and spoke of self-acceptance. It was a brave decision that has been brewing for him for a long time and one that he is now completely proud of and confident about,” Geiss wrote.

Geiss outlined that Schumacher can now live and love according to his true self without fear or shame.

Ralf Schumacher competed in formula one 1997-2007 for Jordan, Williams and Toyota. He won six GP races and reached the podium a total of 27 times. All of Schumacher’s victories came with Williams, in which he was twice fourth in the World Series.

Schumacher’s older brother is seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since a serious skiing accident in 2013.