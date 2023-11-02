Formula 1 | Ralf Schumacher sadly stated about his brother Michael Schumacher – “Unfortunately, life is not always fair”

Ralf Schumacher briefly commented on the situation of his brother Michael Schumacher.

Former formula driver Ralf Schumacher now lives in Slovenia, where he says he has found peace.

“This is the perfect place for me to take it easy: here I drive tractors instead of fast cars,” Schumacher says in German For Bunte magazine.

When it comes to Ralf Schumacher, the F1 legend of his brother inevitably comes up Michael Schumacherwhose condition has leaked out very little since the skiing accident ten years ago.

Schumacher, 54, was seriously injured in December 2013 after falling and hitting his head on a rock.

The German was treated first in Grenoble, France, and then in Lausanne, Switzerland, before he was able to return home in the fall of 2014.

Ralf Schumacher, 48, currently lives in Slovenia. The picture is from 2018 at a German karting track.

Bunte asked Ralf Schumacher about his connections with Michael Schumacher’s family.

“Unfortunately, life is not always fair. We have to accept it. When I see her [Michael Schumacherin] children Gina-Maria and Mick, my heart smiles. If someone in the family needs my advice, I’m available. However, they follow their own paths.”

Gina-Maria Schumacher competes in reining, a competitive sport of western riding. Mick Schumacher is the test driver of the Mercedes F1 team this season.