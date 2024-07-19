Formula 1 | Ralf Schumacher brought his boyfriend to the public – F1 stars reacted in Hungary

Formula 1|F1 stars comment on Ralf Schumacher’s coming out of the closet.

The former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher49, the decision to publicly tell about his relationship with a man Etienne’s with you get congratulations and unreserved support from current F1 drivers.

At the press conference of the Hungaroring F1 race, among other things Lewis Hamilton rejoiced at the news.

“Obviously he hasn’t felt comfortable enough to say that before, and of course that’s not a new thing. But I think this shows that we are FINALLY in a time where you can take that step without fear,” Hamilton, who has often publicly supported sexual minorities, said of F1 according to the official website.

Hamilton reminds us that Schumacher’s courage can also help others.

“The fact that he took this step sends a very positive message and frees others to do the same. We need more and more people to do that.”

Lewis Hamilton in the Budapest F1 pit.

Schumacher’s compatriots also sent their congratulations Nico HulkenbergMcLaren’s young star Oscar Piastri and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

“He has my support and certainly the support of the entire F1 community. It’s great that he feels good and we’re happy for him,” Alonso summed up.

Schumacher and Etienne’s first public photo together last Sunday gathered a lot of attention and admiring reactions from the people of the F1 world and other public figures. On Tuesday, Schumacher published a new photo in which he thanked people for their numerous messages.

“Thank you very much for the many congratulations and comments. We are very happy and thank you all,” Schumacher wrote in the new release.

Bildin according to Schumacher and Etienne have been dating for two years. Schumacher was previously married to a media personality by Cora Schumacher with. The couple divorced in 2015.