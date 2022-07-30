Formula 1 | Rain hits the F1 track before the qualifying sessions – the teams posted watery scenes from the pits on their Twitter accounts

Time trials are scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Formula 1:n time trials on Saturday may have to be run in the rain. Time trials start at 5 p.m., and the weather in Hungary is wet a few hours before the actual action. So far, no schedule changes have been announced.

Of the teams, at least Alfa Romeo, Red Bull and Ferrari have published videos on their Twitter accounts that tell about the wet conditions in the early afternoon.

In Friday’s practice, we got to drive in dry weather. Ferrari had the fastest pace, but the rain may mess up the patterns.

Before the Hungarian GP Max Verstappen leads the World Series by 63 points ahead of Ferrari Charles Leclerc.