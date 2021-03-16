Formula 1 | Räikkönen explained his close-up situation: “He tried to giggle something in it”

Räikkönen toured test rounds in Bahrain over the weekend.

Formula the number one starting weekend next weekend was paved last weekend at the Sakhir track in Bahrain as the drivers solidified the tests preceding the season. Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen toiled really plenty of test laps, but one moment on Sunday caused a bit of a stir and irritation.

At the end of the final day of the tests, Räikkönen was touring the Sakhiri track, while at the same time driving a Ferrari Carlos Sainz Jr still tried to get the last quick lap with soft tires. However, the Spanish company was pushed when Räikkönen, who had progressed slowly, came forward. The cars got very close before Räikkönen got dodged. Both drifted off the track, and Sainz circled the final round near Räikkönen, apparently frustrated.

Räikkönen explained the situation, saying that he was unaware that Sainz was so close behind.

“I don’t think the cars touched each other, I don’t know. I had no idea that he was in it, and then I saw him at the last minute and I dodged, ”Räikkönen said. For motorsport.

“I guess he was being taken in the head, and he was trying to giggle something at it. Well anyway, I don’t think we even got in touch. I didn’t feel it. ”

Raikkonen drove as many as 166 laps on the Alfa C41 on Sunday. The reading was the largest single-day contract during the entire three-day test weekend. The closing day was encouraging, at least on some level, for Alfa Romeo, which was weak last season, as Räikkönen was the fourth fastest in the day with his best lap time.

“This was just testing. You never know what others are doing (in tests). But on a purely emotional level (I would say) that (the car) is better than last year, ”Räikkönen thought.

“See you in a few weeks,” which is where we end up (compared to others).