For the 76th time this year the F1-Tross is going on tour, 24 races are around the world. As in the previous year, this is the maximum value of Grand Prix in the formula 1 history, which are completed within one season.

In our Formula 1 racing calendar 2025 Find all appointments, races and results at a glance. You can find detailed results as well as the driver and team ranking in our data center.

Racing calendar Formula 1 season 2025

Worth knowing about the Formula 1 race 2025

There are no changes in the racing calendar compared to the previous year, the teams start on all 24 routes last season. Only the order of the races varies, for the first time since 2019, Formula 1 starts again in Australia and thus replaces Bahrain, which was allowed to open the last four seasons. The end of the season is in Abu Dhabi as in previous years.

Sustainable racing calendar

The World Association FIA tried to make the design of the racing calendar as sustainable as possible for this year. Thus, some races were bundled by regions to avoid big trips between the races. After the start in Australia, two races in Asia (China and Japan) and two races in the Golf states Bahrain and Saudi Arabia continue. However, when looking into the calendar, the Grand Prix of Miami, Canada and Singapore blow up this pattern.

Start of the Formula 1 season :Everyone wants to be an outsider Is there another bike-to-wheel duel between world champion Verstappen and challenger Norris? How are Hamilton’s prospects in Ferrari? Before the start of the season in Melbourne, the favorites try to deepen.

The races in Italy start and end in Europe, on May 18, IMOLA starts, with the Grand Prix of Monza on September 7, the European excursion ends. There is also a four -week summer break in August. In Germany there is again no Grand Prix on the Hockenheimring or the Nürburgring.

Sprint race again part of the racing calendar

As in the previous year, there will be six sprint races over a short distance with which the drivers can secure extra points. The sprint races take place in China, Miami (USA), Belgium, Austin (USA), Brazil and Qatar. Spa is the only route that has been added to the sprint races, Belgium takes over the sprint from Austria from the previous year.

The Formula 1 teams and drivers

After the driver’s carousel was quiet last season, the teams’ cockpits are properly mixed up in the current season. Only McLaren and Aston Martin start with the same line -up as in the previous year.

Most spectacular change is the obligation of Lewis Hamilton At Ferrari, the Briton is the new teammate of Monegassen Charles Leclerc. At Red Bull, Sergio Pérez went at the end of the pre -season, world champion Max Verstappen gets the New Zealand Liam Lawson put aside. The only German driver is Niko Hülkenbergthe 37-year-old changed from Haas too clean for the new season.

Three drivers go into the new season without having contested a single Formula 1 race: the Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Gabriel Bortoleto from Brazil (clean) and the Frenchman Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls).

Formula 1 Live on TV

If you want to see all races live on TV, you need a paid subscription from Sky. However, as in the previous year, RTL broadcasts seven races live on free TV. However, these races cannot be streamed free of charge, if you want to see the seven Grand Prix by streaming, a subscription from RTL+needs. The freely received races 2025 are: