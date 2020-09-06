The Components 1 race in Monza (Italy) has been suspended on account of an accident, experiences “Match!”.

The race was suspended on lap 24 on account of an accident involving Ferrari driver Charles Leclair. The racer crashed into the bump cease. Leclerc was reported to be unhurt.

Now the eighth stage of the Components 1 World Championship is happening in Monza, the Italian Grand Prix.

Earlier it grew to become recognized that the racer “Mercedes” Hamilton gained the qualification of the Belgian Grand Prix. Russian pilot “Alfa Tauri” Daniil Kvyat took eleventh place.