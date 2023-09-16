Who will take pole position in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix in 2023?

After two weeks of waiting, it’s time for a Grand Prix again. The European season is now behind us and there is only one thing that is really exciting in the championship. Will Red Bull win all races this year? Or will things get a bit messy at the end of the season. Even in Schumacher’s all-powerful 2004 season, the latter happened to some extent. The bow cannot always be tense.

If Red Bull does not win, the question is who will get the coveted crumbs. Could actually be anything. Behind the red bulls it is extremely exciting. Are we going to see another surprise from Aston Martin? Or will Ferrari continue the speed they had in the free practice? We’ll see in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix!

Q1

It’s beautiful to race under the floodlights of Singapore. The Mercs are having a great time. Russell and Hamilton are on their way quickly, especially in the first sector. However, Ferrari seems to have genuine speed over the entire lap. That’s strange in itself, because on circuits with curves, where downforce is important, team red has not been special so far this year.

Now it is again Aston Martin that does not look special. Although Alonso still moves to P5 with a fast lap for the time being. Stroll complains about a Williams getting in the way. Verstappen then goes to P1, but is immediately pushed back by Sainz. Lance doesn’t have the speed. He hangs in the danger zone with the Williams and Alfas.

Everyone goes wild again for one last attempt, with another bunch of F1 cars making it impossible for each other in the last corners. Stroll is still on his way quickly. He is the man under pressure. Albon manages to struggle out of the drop zone. And then things go wrong. The Canadian clatters loudly into the guardrails. Code red.

So Stroll is out, just like the Alfas. Piastri is surprisingly also the goat, as is Sargeant. Albonio once again manages to overcome the mediocrity of his car and goes to Q2.

Pos Driver Q1 16 Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:32,809 17 Oscar Piastri

McLaren

01:32,902 18 Logan Sargeant

Williams

01:33,252 19 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:33,258 20 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

01:33,397

Q2

This will take some time to clean up. In the meantime, there is bad news for our hero Max. Not only is he not clearly the fastest on the track. He also has a problem with the race management. MV1 hindered fellow competitors in the pit lane by allowing a gap to Perez while ‘the traffic light’ was green. The FIA ​​is launching an investigation. Doesn’t seem very useful of Max to us. However, others are also being investigated for the traffic jam at the end of Q1 in turns 16-19.

It doesn’t start again until 53 minutes past the hour. There is immediately more bad news for Max. Magnussen is on his way faster than the Dutchman. That’s usually not very nice. Sainz is once again fast, but now his old compatriot Alonso shows that there is something in the Aston. He’s the fastest for a while. However, then Mercedes comes around the corner again with both drivers who are fast, still especially in sector 1.

But…the Red Bulls? They’re not fast! It all has to happen in the final rounds. Max is tenth, Checo eleventh. The Mexican then spins at the worst possible time for the team. His round is done. Max can continue, but does not improve. And then what you would expect in F1 happens when you drop the ball. Lawson makes himself very popular with his team in his third F1 race by dragging in his Alpha Tauri Q3. At least, he makes the Italian part of Red Bull happy. The Austrian part will find it a little less so. Max and Checo are out!

Pos Driver Q2 Laps 11 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

01:32.173 6 12 Pierre Gasly

Alpine

01:32,274 6 13 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

01:32,310 5 14 Alexander Albon

Williams

01:33,719 6 15 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

00:00,000 4

Q3

After this gigantic failure by Red Bull, which was not necessarily expected by us orange glasses, the rest can go for pole. We have Alonso’s Aston, Ocon’s Alpine, Norris’s McLaren, Lawson’s Alpha Tauri and furthermore the Ferraris, Mercs, and – yes! – Hazen. The cars that can get their tires warm quickly do well here.

Sainz is once again the fastest after the first shots. It must be said that the Spaniard has been really busy lately. Leclerc seemed to have him in the bag, but that is different now. The Monegasque is close by the way: he is second. Norris is third.

But of course it’s always about that last lap. Unless there is a yellow or red flag waving. Fortunately, the latter does not happen. Sainz capitalizes on his form and takes pole. Leclerc seems to be aiming for P2, but, just like in Monza, he becomes number three. Russell goes to P2 and is low key perhaps the favorite for tomorrow, if the Merc can handle the tires a little better than the Fezza.

Norris is fourth with the McLaren, ahead of Hamilton, Magnussen, Alonso, Ocon, Hulkenberg and Lawson. K-Mag will be happy with a rare qualifying victory against the Hulk and a strong Haas in qualifying. Lawson of course does well with Q3 and makes Tsunoda sweat. That will be something tomorrow. Street party, or one at that street party!?

Pos Driver Q3 1 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

01:30,984 2 George Russel

Mercedes

01:31.056 3 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

01:31.063 4 Lando Norris

McLaren

01:31.270 5 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

01:31.485 6 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

01:31.575 7 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

01:31.615 8 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

01:31,673 9 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

01:31,808 10 Liam Lawson

AlphaTauri

01:32,268

