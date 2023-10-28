Who will take pole and who will be the piñata in qualifying for the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix?

Things are slowly but surely becoming more exciting in Formula 1. Yes, Max Verstappen is still THE BEST. But in America he really had to fight for it again. Starting position six, but narrowly finished ahead of Hamilton in the race. Now it turns out that Max had a small problem and Hamilton turned out to be illegal. But still, there seem to be small signals that Red Bull’s dominance is crumbling.

Is that also the case at the Mexican Grand Prix? Max has been unapproachable in Mexico City several times in the past. Even when the Red Bull was not the strongest car in the field. But the circuit named after the Rodriguez brothers is a track where the pecking order is sometimes shuffled. We have already seen that this weekend. The Williams and the Alfas, for example, are going remarkably fast considering the fact that they usually don’t perform very well elsewhere.

So just Max at the front, or a thunderous surprise? Or could Perez do something for his own audience? We’ll see in qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix in 2023!

Q1

Magnussen is the first to set a time. Gasly and Stroll are working hard. Alonso is faster, but the Astons are not really fast anymore at this stage of the season. This becomes apparent when the rest crosses the line. The Spanish veteran falls far back. Verstappen and Perez take P1 and P2 for the time being.

The camera then focuses on Bottas, because the Finn has been fast so far this weekend. It is also bizarre that he has never qualified outside the top 8 in Mexico. Not so good with an all-powerful Mercedes, but a little better with a Williams and especially Alfa. BOT makes it happen for the time being and goes to P2 between Max and Checo.

However, Ricciardo is also doing very well. Don’t forget that he also drove one of his few good races in orange here in the McLaren. RIC takes P2 from Bottas and Leclerc also dives under the Finn. It is interesting that the Monegasque does this with mediums. Verstappen, Ricciardo and Bottas have set their laps on softs.

But maybe the soft is the wrong tire. Albonio claims his tires are completely punctured after one lap. According to him, the Williams feels like a different car than in his successful free practice sessions. The blue car is therefore notoriously sensitive to changes in wind and temperature.

It’s not easy for Norris either, but he owes it more to himself and his team. McLaren is apparently a little too confident and only lets Norris out at the end of the session. But NOR then makes a mistake in its fast round and pays the maximum price. If Alonso spins for the second time this weekend, the session is over. Ocon, Magnussen, Stroll, Sargeant and Norris smoke the heavy pipe and are out. It’s a pity…

But there is one more curveball. Russell, Alonso and – yes – Max Emilian Verstappen may face a big punishment. It appears that they are holding up the other drivers at the end of the pit lane. Phew. Yuki Tsunoda must also report; he would have overtaken under yellow.

Pos Driver Q1 16 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

01:19.080 17 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

01:19.163 18 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

01:19.227 19 Lando Norris

McLaren

01:21,554 20 Logan Sargeant

Williams

DNF

Q2

And then as Q2 starts there will be a plethora of reports from the FIA ​​about drivers being investigated. So that will be discussed further after the session. Perez takes four tenths off his time in Q1, when Verstappen was four tenths faster. But Verstappen…does the same. The gap therefore remains four-tenths for the time being. Less than we have seen at other circuits recently. But still a big gap.

Even now, several drivers are diving into the void. This time Ricciardo is accompanied in the Red Bull sandwich by Piastri. Bottas now closes in P5, which would still be a top result for Alfa Romeo. Albon, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Alonso and Tsunoda are staying in the drop zone. The Japanese is having a hard time matching the honey badger this weekend. But in a sense that is of course exactly what Red Bull wants. Yuki can (hopefully) improve his level a bit thanks to Ricciardo’s data. And a good honey badger is a potential stop-gap at Red Bull Racing if Perez continues to drown. Especially now that Norris has dropped out for the seat next to Max.

Of the five mentioned, Albonio is still heading towards Q3. That is to the detriment of Zhou. The Chinese are still improving, but it is not enough. Alonso’s exit in P14 after Stroll stalled in Q1 is a failure for Aston Martin. But it’s not entirely crazy based on recent results. And then another one curveball. Albonio loses his time because of track limits. As a result, Zhou still goes to Q3 while the only remaining Williams drops out. So both Alfas still go through to the last session!

Pos Driver Q2 1 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

01:17.571 2 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

01:17.625 3 George Russel

Mercedes

01:17.673 4 Daniel Ricciardo

AlphaTauri

01:17,706 5 Oscar Piastri

McLaren

01:17.874

Q3

Okay, the two bullis, fezzas, mercs, alfas and als lone wolves So Ricciardo and Piastri in Q3. Apple pie for Max, right? It has to be said, the crowd’s cheering for Perez is heartfelt. The Mexican won that battle, but can he also conjure a huge rabbit out of his sombrero? PER takes the first fast time with a 1:17.7, but Verstappen is faster and goes to a 1:17.2.

Ricciardo then goes for a 1:17.2, but it is Ferrari that confirms Leclerc’s good form in Q1. LEC and SAI set the fastest times. Max appears to have hit a big bump. The Mercs are half a beat behind, but they have done the first run on used softs. So it is extremely exciting. But unfortunately, great guy Bottas is not really participating. He is ninth and concedes 0.888 seconds on LEC. Painful because the almost eliminated Zhou only completes one lap in Q3 and concedes 0.884 seconds. BOT will therefore have to improve to win the qualifying match at all.

There are still last attempts, but at the bottom of the screen we see a lot of yellow. The track seems to have become slower. Verstappen still improves marginally, but does not improve his position. He is third and must fear that if he receives another punishment he will have a lot of work to do again tomorrow. Ricciardo finishes a sensational fourth place. Interestingly enough, just in front of Perez, although the latter only concedes 1.5 tenths to Max this time.

The second half of the top 10 is formed by Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Bottas and Zhou. Bottas still finds a few hundredths to stay ahead of Zhou, but that’s it. A podium for BOT would of course be cool in the Alfa, but at a glance it is not immediately possible. Ricciardo then in the Alpha Tauri?

Pos Driver Q3 1 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

00:00,000 2 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

00:00,000 3 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

00:00,000 4 Daniel Ricciardo

AlphaTauri

00:00,000 5 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

00:00,000 6 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

00:00,000 7 Oscar Piastri

McLaren

00:00,000 8 George Russel

Mercedes

00:00,000 9 Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

00:00,000 10 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

00:00,000

This article Formula 1 Qualifying: Mexican Grand Prix 2023 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Formula #Qualifying #Mexican #Grand #Prix