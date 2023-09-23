Will Max just take pole again or not?

The Formula 1 season was almost starting to become boring (you can ignore that ‘almost’), so the refreshing result of the Singapore GP was more than welcome. The denouement of the race was perhaps the highlight of the season so far. As a result, we are eagerly looking forward to the next race, although we secretly already know that Max Verstappen is the lord and master again.

Verstappen received a new engine, turbo and MGU-H for the race at Suzuka and they are all working fine, as it turned out yesterday. Max clocked the fastest times again yesterday during the first and second free practice in Japan. He just has to repeat that trick today, during qualifying.

Q1

The first person to record a time during Q1 is the man who made it to Q3 last week, but will not have a seat next year: Liam Lawson. His time is quickly improved by Max Verstappen (this time), who is closely followed by Lando Norris. McLaren seems to be the biggest challenger this weekend.

After 6 minutes everyone can return to the pits, because the red flag has been brought out. This is thanks to Logan Sargeant, who parks his Williams in the wall in the last corner. Not very useful if you still have to secure a seat.

The session resumes with 9 minutes and 5 seconds left on the clock. Now it’s Ferrari’s turn. Leclerc sets the third fastest time. When the moment of truth approaches, it is Aston Martin (in addition to the usual suspects) that is in trouble. Alonso barely manages to avoid being eliminated.

Colleague Stroll does not succeed and is out in Q1. Zhou colors outside the lines in a frantic attempt to set a fast lap, but is also one of the dropouts, along with Bottas and The Hulk.

The dropouts are therefore:

16. Valtteri Bottas

17.Lance Stroll

18. Nico Hulkenberg

19.Zhou Guanyou

20. Logan Sargeant

Q2

When the second qualifying session starts, it is Verstappen who takes the lead with a time of 1:29.964. Ferrari initially cannot match that. Leclerc is 5 tenths behind Verstappen. McLaren is quite quick about that. Piastri is 0.158 seconds behind Max. Tsunoda sets an impressive fifth time, just behind Perez.

Mercedes makes it even more exciting by only securing their places in the last minute. However, he succeeds with sufficient margin, as Hamilton sets the third fastest time and Russell the seventh. Things are really getting exciting for Alonso. Yet he manages to get through Q3 again (which he has succeeded more often than anyone else this year).

Liam Lawson fails to make it to Q3 this time, while homeboy Yuki Tsunoda is allowed to advance to the next round. The Alpines are also out in Q2, just like the remaining Williams and Haas. For what it’s worth: in the end it is not Verstappen but Leclerc who records the fastest time.

The dropouts from Q2 are:

11. Liam Lawson

12. Pierre Gasly

13. Alex Albon

14. Esteban Ocon

15. Kevin Magnussen

Q3

In Q3 it is once again Max Verstappen who starts the session. He sets an impressive lap of 1:29.012 and sets the bar high. The McLarens are going well again, but both Norris and Piastri have to give up more than four tenths to Verstappen. In the meantime, Ferrari will wait and see.

With more than two minutes on the clock, Max Verstappen also makes another attempt, at the same time as the Ferraris. Verstappen is back again, because he scores purple in the first sector, purple in the second sector and… 1:28.877.

No one can match that, so the battle is between Ferrari and McLaren. Leclerc only recorded a fourth fastest time behind the two McLarens. Sainz, last week’s hero, does no better and finishes fifth. That position is then taken away by Helmut Marko’s favorite South American.

So Max Verstappen is again supreme at Suzuka and otherwise it is mainly McLaren’s day. Piastri has managed to secure a very good second position and Norris follows closely in P3.

The complete top 10 is as follows:

Max Verstappen (1:28.877) Oscar Piastri (1:29.458) Lando Norris (1:29.493) Charles Leclerc (1:29.493) Sergio Perez (1:29.493) Carlos Sainz (1:29.850) Lewis Hamilton (1:29.908) George Rusell (1:29.908) Yuki Tsunoda (1:30,303) Fernando Alonso (1:30.560)

This article Formula 1 Qualifying: Japanese Grand Prix 2023 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Formula #Qualifying #Japanese #Grand #Prix