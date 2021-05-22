E.in déjà vu in Monaco? Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari was half-shaved on the guardrail shortly before the end of qualifying training. The others shot up behind the racing car, perhaps to be able to oust the Monegasque from pole position after all. Max Verstappen was on the best time course in the first sector when the waved “red flag” ended the break and presented a bizarre picture: Leclerc climbed out of the damaged Ferrari, which was fast in slow corners, and accepted congratulations.

For the first time he is on the best starting position in his home country, with the prospect of his first victory if the damage is repaired and the gearbox is changed. “Let’s wait and see, I haven’t had much luck in my races in Monaco so far.” Behind him, Verstappen took second place ahead of Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes. World champion Lewis Hamilton only came in seventh with his Silver Arrow. He is next to his former rival Sebastian Vettel (8th) on the fourth row of the grid.

Mick Schumacher in the box

The four-time world champion felt reasonably comfortable in his Aston Martin during the chase through the principality. He left his team-mate Lance Stroll (13th) behind by around 0.3 seconds on his fastest tour. Mick Schumacher watched from the pits the nerve-wracking battle for the starting positions, which is so important for the prospects in the race. After his accident during training on Saturday lunchtime, his Haas could not be repaired in time.

The other viewers got their money’s worth. 7,500 are allowed to take a seat in the stands if they have been vaccinated or have had corona disease. Then there are the lapwing on the balconies of the high-rise buildings and the sailors among Formula 1 fans on the deck of the yachts. Twelve are allowed plus crew, the rules of distance are no problem on average. The largest have a crew of 40 men and women and offer space like floating hotels.

In the most exciting moment, qualifying also recalled these special places from 2006, when Schumacher “parked” his Ferrari in the Rascasse and the hunter Fernando Alonso had to break off his lap. A scandal. This time, however, nobody assumed intent. A driver like Leclerc would never steer his company car into the crash barriers in order to gain an advantage. The 24-year-old kept trying to drive away Verstappen’s anticipated attack. When he left the swimming pool passage, his right front wheel got caught in the guardrail.

Centimeters decide between victory and defeat. A few tenths of a second separated the fastest, moments. The pressure is tremendous in Monaco because pole position is not as important on any other racetrack. If Leclerc gets off to a good start, if he doesn’t make any mistakes, he’ll win even in a slower endurance car. Provided the Grand Prix goes off without incident. “Let’s see,” said Verstappen, “it went a little unhappy, I got better and better, that was the plan. In the second lap I could have been faster, but then the red flag came. “