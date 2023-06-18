Who will grab the poutine in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix in 2023?

The Canadian Grand Prix is ​​always the odd one out. Or rather, an island in the river. A beautiful circuit has been laid out on a beautiful old park in the middle of the water, which is named after Gilles Villeneuve. The Canadian iron-eater and wizard behind the wheel who died too soon. Fortunately not before he passed on his genes to all of us Sjaak Nieuwstad.

It is always a special Grand Prix with many dropouts, sometimes rain and crazy results. However, it must go crazy if Red Bull doesn’t just win again. Verstappen showed his class in Q3 with an incredibly fast time. He was more than 1.5 seconds ahead of the rest. That’s Sennaesque. Is it orange again in the humid qualification?

Q1

It’s still humid as Q1 kicks off. Three drivers set a time before Guanyu Zhou, Zhou Guanyu for intimates, turns the session upside down. His Alpha falls silent. At first it seems as if the Chinese cannot continue. But in the end he gets the Alpha to sputter again. Only three drivers have then set a time, which is always important in the wet. In this case it is Bottas, Sargeant and Albonio. Nyck de Vries blocks and shoots off the track in the first corner.

After a short red flag, the field is released again. Alonso picks up the gauntlet with a fast time, Verstappen is just a little slower. Lawrence Stroll has set high standards for Aston Martin’s weekend. But the question is whether the Aston has the speed to achieve the double podium that the final boss is aiming for. In Spain, the team seemed to have fallen back somewhat after a very positive start to the season.

Verstappen then goes faster. He takes six tenths on Alonso and more than a second on the rest. However, the Ferraris will also come steaming up. Not literally this time lucky, but in terms of speed. Leclerc goes to P2 and Sainz to P4. The Spaniard wrote off another Fezza in the last training, but the team managed to send him out again.

Alonso goes to P1 in the end, but the action on track is just before the chicane. There’s an old-fashioned jam to get another try. Chaos, but it means, among other things, that Gasly doesn’t get a chance anymore. De Vries is not fast enough for Q2, but still faster than Tsunoda. Until…the Japanese still passes him. However, it is not good enough for the second session for both Alpha Tauris. What a pear box that team has made this year. Of course, that doesn’t really help Nyck either. But yes, he just has to catch TSU and now it’s just not. Again the standard three-tenths. It’s not much, but it’s almost always there to date. TSU, GAS, DEV, SAR and ZHO are out.

Pos driver Q1 16 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

01:22.746 17 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

01:22.886 18 Nick de Vries

AlphaTauri

01:23.137 19 Logan Sergeant

Williams

01:23.337 20 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:23.342

Q2

VER and PER take fast laps but it’s still tricky. Stroll slithers across the track and is lucky to stay out of the boarding. Albon and Norris go for the gamble on slicks. That pays off, because Albon goes to P1. The conditions are right at the tipping point. Everyone has now switched to slicks except Aston Martin. But after Albon, Alonso still goes to P2 on the inters.

And then it starts to rain again. Albon and Norris have chosen exactly the right moment, it seems. Perez switches back to inters. But that also seems to be a questionable choice. Unlike Alonso, Stroll is not fast enough on the inters. Perez is in the danger zone with the Canadian and Leclerc. Like Albon and Norris, Leclerc immediately wanted to switch to slicks, but the team said no. It remains bizarre how much bad luck that man has with his strategists.

With a few minutes to go, Perez goes straight once more in the final chicane. Stroll is now on slicks but it’s too late. These men have missed the boat. Perez is almost three seconds too slow after sector two. That won’t work anymore. Leclerc, Perez, Stroll, Magnussen and Bottas are out. For the Mexican it is the third race in a row that things go wrong. Both McLarens are through and Albonio tops the session in the Williams. We’re not going to see that much more often this year.

Pos driver Q2 laps 11 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

01:20.615 10 12 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

01:20.959 10 13 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

01:21.484 8 14 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

01:21.678 9 15 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:21.821 11

Q3

Verstappen goes off immediately, because yes, you don’t know what the weather will do. A wise move as it turns out. Verstappen sets the fastest time for Alonso. The difference is again huge. Max is in a league of his own in the wet with this RB19. If there was any doubt about who won the championship this year, it’s gone now.

Alonso is number two first, 1.2 seconds behind. But then Piastri crashes into the wall, waving the red flag. Just after Hulkenberg finishes his lap and goes to P2. Along with the crash, the rain picks up again. So probably the position on the board is also the result.

And indeed, after the flag is gone again, it quickly becomes clear that there is no speed left in the track. Nobody sets green times. Sainz shoots through again in the first corner. So Verstappen will be on the grid next to Hulkenberg tomorrow. The second row is also a nice one with Alonso and Hamilton. Russell and Ocon share the third row. Norris, Sainz, the crashed Piastri and Albon who had not set any time in Q3 complete the top 10.

Pos driver 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

2 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

3 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

4 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

5 George Russell

Mercedes

6 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

7 Lando Norris

McLaren

8 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

9 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

10 Alexander Alban

Williams



This article Qualifying Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix 2023 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Formula #Qualifying #Canadian #Grand #Prix