And there it is, the first F1 qualifying of 2024, on a Friday in Bahrain. Max just on pole again, or will it be an exciting F1 year?

Finally, F1 is about racing again. When the flag drops the bullshit stops, as Ollie Mol always knew how to say. The winter tests stunned almost everyone, because Red Bull seemed to be extremely dominant again. If that translates into the qualifications and races, the year will actually be over before it has even started. After all, we know after the past three years that Perez has no chance of beating Verstappen in a year's time. The Mexican can be happy if he manages to finish ahead of our hero a few times a year.

But… During this weekend's training, the Red Bull RB20 seemed a little less alien. Was everyone else sandbagging during winter testing? Or was it actually Red Bull that did not show the back of its tongue this weekend? We'll see in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix, 2024 edition!

Q1

It is Carlos Sainz who kicks off the year with the first run in Q1. The Spaniard was fastest in Q3 and is fighting for a new seat this year now that Hamilton will take his. Teammate Leclerc is right behind him on the circuit. Both drivers drive approximately the same time, on the medium tires. It's SAI that's a bit faster.

Alpine also chooses to set up a few laps. But those laps are slow and Gasly's is also taken away. However, the French brigade seems to have completely missed the point. Both the engine and chassis are reportedly mediocre. Some cars are fun to drive but slow. Some cars are difficult to drive but fast. Alpine has succeeded in creating a car that is cunning and slow.

It's bizarre how that team manages to do that every time. But yes, on the other hand: they change management more often than an average football club. That probably says it all about the bosses pushing the buttons. Maybe they should finally replace themselves.

Anyway, the rest continues in good spirits. We then see the same names as last year bubble up. Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Perez and the Ferraris form the top 6. The Mercs are not yet moving with verve, but they are sparking like crazy. The W15 is very low to the ground… That becomes something on street circuits.

However, the Mercs are not in the danger zone either, because that is where the Saubers, Alpines and Magnussen are. However, both Saubers are improving, putting the Visa Cash Grabs in the danger zone. Tsunoda fights out, Ricciardo too. Hamilton suddenly drops into the danger zone, but improves to P10.

This puts the Saubers under pressure again and Sargeant also falls back to P18. And…that's it. The first dropouts of the year are named Bottas, Zhou, Sargeant, Ocon and Gasly. Bottas is exactly one hundredth faster than Zhou. Only Gasly is not within a second of the best time… Spann0nd

The dropouts: Bottas – Zhou – Sargeant – Ocon – Gasly

Q2

The Hulk and Kevin Magnussen kick off the festivities (and the Haas F1) in Q2. In Q1, K-mag once again found it difficult to stay close to teammate Hulkenberg. On a new set of softs he gives two tenths to his slightly older teammate. However, that time is then taken away due to track limits. Piastri is faster than both, but it must be said that the Aussie has a hard time against Norris. This time it is also a lot faster.

But then the Red Bull train picks up steam with Verstappen behind the wheel. Bam, half a second faster than Norris. Perez also concedes half a second, but ends up second. This is the image that everyone expected in advance. Max's 1:29.374 is also considerably faster than Sainz's best time in FP3 (1:30.824). The sandbags have been thrown overboard at Red Bull. Or did everyone else save shiny new tires?

Hulkenberg goes to P2(!), but that place is taken away by Sainz. The difference with Max is two tenths. However, Leclerc can go even faster than both. He takes P1 from super Maxsj. Alonso goes to P4. The Mercs leave it to the last minute, but both Silver Arrows continue. This also applies to the two McLarens, although it does not apply to team orange. P9 and P10 are just enough for Zak Brown's team. The striking man is Hulkenberg again. He is sixth while Magnussen does not get further than P15. But yes… can the Haas participate in the race this year? Or are they still eating through tires just as hard as last year?

The dropouts: Tsunoda – Stroll – Albon – Ricciardo – Magnussen

Q3

And then the proof of the pudding. Who is eating it today? Sjors picks up the gloves. However, at the bottom of the screen we already see a purple bar under Verstappen's name. RUS goes to a 1:29.603. Verstappen immediately improves the time with a 1:29.421. Max is therefore less fast than in Q3. His second sector is not spectacular.

Ferrari then. Sainz remains stuck in P4. However, Leclerc was faster in Q2, so now again? No! The Monegasque remains stuck at 59 thousandths of Verstappen. The top 5 are separated by 258 thousandths of a second. Norris is number five, while Perez still concedes 5.5 tenths to Max.

Alonso does one out of sync run when everyone else is in the pit. One attempt on new tires with an empty track ahead of the Aston. Nando will once again have to do it alone for Aston Martin as Lance Stroll already found his Waterloo in this Gulf state in Q2. In sector two, the eyebrow goes for purple. Yep, the old fox can still do it. However, at the finish there is a good tenth missing from P1. ALO, to P3 for the moment.

Then it's the McLarens' turn. Piastri is improving, but has not achieved a great first round. Norris is yellow in sector 1, but then goes to purple in sector 2. On the line it is an improvement in time but bizarrely given the small differences, not in position for the Brit. His teammate follows behind him in P7.

And then we see everyone's expectations taking shape again. Max goes another quarter of a second faster and takes pole. Leclerc bites his teeth, Russell gets stuck in P3 and Sainz goes for P4. Perez continues to improve and comes within 3.5 tenths of Verstappen. Not bad, but the Mexican is sixth. That could well be a problem for Checo this year. Alonso, the McLarens, Hamilton and Hulkenberg round out the top 10.

And then tomorrow let's hope that the Ferraris this year keep the tires intact a little better than last year. Because if that is not the case… we will hardly be able to hear that Dutch National Anthem at the end of the year. Street party!

