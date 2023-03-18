Will anyone stay within a second of Verstappen in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia is already the second race in the royal class for the 2023 season this weekend. We already know that Max Verstappen will be champion again. Anyway, it is of course always interesting to see if Perez has a good day. Or that maybe another team will take a race this year.

Because yes, could it be that Red Bull wins them all? It almost happened once, in 1988. Senna won 8 of the sixteen races and Prost 7. Only in the Grand Prix of -of course- Italy was Ferrari that won after both Maccas had problems in the form of technical malhour and Jean-Louis Schlesser respectively. However, with 23 races it will be difficult of course. We are firmly committed to Ferrari in Monaco to break the dominance.

At the Jeddah Corniche circuit, Red Bull does not have to tolerate much from the rest, it seems. Verstappen was by far the fastest in the training sessions. Only Aston Martin came close. Ferrari did not go well and with a grid penalty for Leclerc there is every chance for Alonso to take a podium again

Q1

The session fades away a bit when our hero Nyck de Vries shakes things up with a little spider. The rear wheels of the Alpha Tauri lock and Nyck spins. The Dutchman eventually sets a time that is close to that of Tsunoda. Still behind Tsunoda though, so there’s still some work to be done.

Nyck’s fellow rookie Logan Sargeant also proves that the circuit is quite tricky. The American actually goes like a spear in the beginning. But in the end things go wrong. The car slides into the barrier and something breaks off on the Williams. End of story.

At the top of the field it is team by team up to P6. The two Red Bulls are in front of the Astons, with the Fezzas behind them. Hülkenberg joins in seventh and Mercedes still has to gain some time. But Q1, as always, is about the last five on the time list. There are Bottas, Norris, Tsunoda, De Vries and Sargeant with a few moments to go. Only Bottas then manages to save himself, at the expense of Albon. De Vries makes a mistake in the last corner and finishes in 18th place, about three tenths behind Tsunoda. Piastri can celebrate that he is faster than Norris for the first time, who also makes a mistake in his last lap.

Q2

Alonso sets the first really fast fast time in Q2. Stroll closes in, but is then outwitted by Leclerc. The Red Bulls have not yet set a fast time. And then… No, isn’t it. Max Verstappen drives slowly and shouts ‘Engine!’ over the radio. It is an image that we have not seen as often as a stalling Ferrari, but all too often. Especially in qualifying, surprisingly enough. It’s over and done for VER.

Cynics will say grist to the mill for Perez, who will be Red Bull’s spearhead at least for today. However, the Mexican is going for P2 for the time being, behind Alonso. Leclerc is third ahead of Russell, Stroll and Hamilton. Onboard we ride with Sainz, who is fourteenth. Cool to see how quickly the walls occasionally come towards the Spaniard and the viewer.

Perez does what he owes to the RB19’s standings and takes first place. Everything else is very close together. Piastri is surprisingly reasonable with the Macca and the Hazen also go well behind the four top teams. Or should we say behind the top team Red Bull and the second garnish (Aston, Merc, Fezza). At the end, however, both hares are still caught. And with that, Ferrari’s customer teams are the five dropouts, next to Verstappen.

Q3

And then, an easy second pole for Perez? Or will the Astons, Mercs and Ferraris see their chance to steal pole in the absence of our hero Max? Alonso goes for the first fast fast lap again. But Leclerc and Russell are faster. Then Red Bull comes with Perez. Hoppata, almost half a second off. It’s the fastest lap of the weekend so far, so Perez was on the throttle. Russell joins in third, Stroll fifth and Hamilton sixth.

Alonso then goes for his second fast lap. After the middle sector, the difference with Perez is only one and a half tenths. That’s getting closer than we thought, maybe. But it’s not too bad. Red Bull is very strong in the last sector and that is where the difference is made. Alonso is almost half a beat short.

That is enough for P2 at that time, but Leclerc will still pass the Spaniard’s time. However, the Monegask has a grid penalty tomorrow. So ‘Nando will be in the front row next to Perez tomorrow. Beyond that, it’s also exciting. The margins are small. So it can happen that Russell is fourth and Hamilton is only eighth. Sainz, Stroll and Ocon stand between the two Mercs. Piastri and Gasly behind it. However, especially for the Australian, reaching Q3 at all is a great achievement. Maybe the hype was justified after all?

Tomorrow the big Max show. Or would Max be held up by the rest long enough for Perez to win? It would be better for the ‘title fight’. We are waiting…

Saudi Arabia 2023 F1 Qualifying: Full Results

Pos driver Q3 1 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

01:28.265 2 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

01:28.420 3 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

01:28.730 4 George Russell

Mercedes

01:28.857 5 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

01:28.931 6 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

01:28.945 7 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

01:29.078 8 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

01:29.223 9 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

01:29.243 10 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

01:29.357

