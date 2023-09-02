Will Lance Stroll take pole position for the 2023 Italian Grand Prix?

After a glorious victory by Max Verstappen in the Netherlands, the circus traveled to Italy a week later. In the boot-shaped country, there is invariably ripped on a sock-shaped circuit. It is always a special race, because Monza is the last real ‘power circuit’ on the calendar. The balance of power is often slightly different from elsewhere.

The Tifosi will hope it will be the same this year. Because Ferrari is nowhere on most other circuits. Carlos Sainz came to the shocking conclusion in Zandvoort last week that the SF-23 was the sixth fastest car in the field. Now drivers always estimate their cars less well than they are, as their own performance then gets more shine. But Sainz’s claim was not even completely unbelievable.

In the free practice sessions, team red was reasonably fast. But it is still expected that Verstappen will simply take pole position. Is that also how it unfolds, or does the machine falter once?

Q1

We have almost forgotten about it, but there is of course the ‘new’ format where all drivers have to do Q1 on hards. In Hungary, this caused quite a stir. The Alfas in particular proved surprisingly fast on the hards over a lap. In the Netherlands this fell through because the qualification was held in damp conditions.

After the first laps Albon is in P1, ahead of Russell and Perez. Checo goes faster after that, but Verstappen is even faster. Ocon and Norris get in each other’s way. The Frenchman then takes a trip off the track and gives himself extra work. Stroll also hangs out in the lower echelons of the timeline. The Canadian has barely ridden this weekend. In FP1 he was replaced by Drugovich, in FP2 the car had a problem.

The Ferraris close behind the Red Bulls in third and fourth. But the difference with the red bulls is more than three tenths. That’s quite a lot on this track. But yes, it’s better than the Alpines. They are standing with two plum loadas the British say.

It gets a little better for team blue-pink, but not much better. Gasly 17th, Ocon 18th. The Renault-tor in the back of the car once again seems to fall short on pure power. Zhou is 16th and is therefore beaten by Bottas. Magnussen and Stroll share the last row of the grid. So again a poor result for both. Hulkenberg makes mincemeat of Magnussen. Stroll actually has no excuse to be last with his Aston Martin, despite the missed time on track.

The Williamses are fast. Albon second, Sargeant fifth. That promises some team blue in the race. As long as they can hold it of course.

Q2

And then the session on mediums. The Ferraris come to life a little more and Sainz goes to P1. Verstappen is marginally slower. The Red Bull is much faster through the corners, the Ferrari is fast on the straights. The Mercs don’t have the pace. In the first sector, which is almost completely full throttle, Russell and Hamilton are already dropping three and four tenths respectively.

Hamilton is therefore outside the top 10 after the first runs. In the replay it appears that Perez was a bit in his way. But HAM also indicates that he simply cannot find the grip. Everyone then goes outside almost simultaneously for one last try.

Sargeant doesn’t make it, Bottas doesn’t make it and Hülkenberg doesn’t either. The Alpha Tauri’s seemed pretty fast in Q1, but both just fell short of Q2. Tsunoda is eleventh, Lawson is twelfth. The New Zealander admits a good tenth to the Japanese. That’s quite respectable for the rookie. Norris crawls through the eye of the needle on P10. It secretly seems as if they are no longer the fastest engines, those Merc blocks.

Q3

Verstappen is the first man on track. He dips a wheel into the gravel, but keeps the clapper full. The Dutchman drives a 1:20.6. Perez is slower. But Leclerc is faster! The Monegask goes to P1, but is then trumped by teammate Sainz. The Spaniard secretly seems to be a bit faster all weekend than his usually very fast teammate from Monaco.

The replay shows that Verstappen really had a moment. So there is still more in the barrel, but then VER has to get that out. Russell and Albon are still in front of Perez on P4 and P5. But there is still room for a second attempt, of course.

Leclerc goes to purple, Verstappen goes to green and purple, and Sainz goes to green and purple. This is going to be very exciting. Leclerc improves himself and goes to pole. But then comes Verstappen. Yet the Dutchman is faster again. Sainz then? Won’t you? Yes! The Spaniard takes it with thirteen thousandths of a second. The crowd goes wild.

Russell closes in on P4, Perez is fifth. Albon, Piastri, Hamilton, Norris and Alonso complete the top 10.

