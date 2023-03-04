Who will take the first pole of the year in qualifying for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix?

New round, new opportunities. After the dominance of Max Verstappen and Red Bull in 2022, everyone starts with a clean slate again this weekend. At least, more or less, because with minimal rule changes, the drivers will of course take their experiences from last year with them. It is therefore not surprising that the order seems more or less unchanged during the first shootings.

Aston Martin

There is one notable exception. Aston Martin is going like a spear. Soon the hype train left the station. Aston could well be the third or second team behind Red Bull. The sensation is complete now that Alonso has also set the first time in two of the three practice sessions. But the proof of the pudding is in the eatingas the English say. So let’s see what team green can do in the first session where it’s really about the marbles.

The other things to look forward to

With a slanted eye we also look at the time lists to see how Nyck de Vries is doing compared to Tsunoda. And the other rookies in the field, in the form of Sargeant and Piastri. To date, it seems that all are with teams that don’t have a great car, at least not for Bahrain. Anyway, then they should focus on the team-internal duel… Goaaaan with that banoaan!!1!

Q1

Ferrari is first on track with Leclerc, but the season starts moderately for team red. A carbon part of the Ferrari falls. The typical build quality for which the Italians are renowned is therefore still present. Nice. An overzealous race management decides to immediately throw a red flag at it. Anyone who was on the track can therefore return to the pit empty-handed.

After a short delay we go again. Tsunoda is the early one pacesetter, but that won’t last long. Verstappen goes to purple-purple-purple and therefore to P1. But then we see what neutral fans hope to see more often this year: Alonso improves VER’s time by a good tenth. After that, however, the Ferraris and Russell also go faster than our hero Max. Does everyone have sandbags?

With three minutes to go, Hulkenberg, Norris, Piastri, Sargeant and Stroll are in the danger zone. De Vries is just above that, but has to shiver. Time has been taken away from Stroll because he drives off track with his broken wrist. With a rock-solid Aston, however, the Canadian should be expected to be able to easily reach Q2.

Stroll is indeed improving and Norris and Hulkenberg are also riding safely. De Vries cannot improve and falls back. Even back to P20, because Piastri and Sargeant may drop out, but they improve their time. The American rookie is the best of the three rookies with P16. He is unlucky, because he drives exactly the same time as Norris. However, because he does that later than the Briton, he is number 16 and NOR is number 15. So Norris is through, but will not be happy with P15 and P18 in this session for team orange.

Then there is another small mutation after the flag. Gasly was already out with the Alpine, but also appears to be losing his best time. The Frenchman thus falls back behind Nyck, who will therefore not have to start last in his first race for Alpha Tauri.

The whole field is very close together. The difference between Tsunoda in P8 and Sargeant in P16 is less than 2.5 tenths. The last five is made up of drivers from five different teams. The entire field is within 1.2 seconds. So Liberty Media’s approach works: the F1 is now almost the F2.

The dropouts: Sargeant – Magnussen – Piastri – De Vries – Gasly

Q2

Strolliebollie is the first to go out in Q2. The Canadian goes for purple – purple – purple. But behind him are already Alonso and Russell, who make Lance’s times green by taking even purple sectors. Alonso is much faster than the half-injured Stroll. However, the Mercs go even faster than the Spaniard and then the Red Bulls come.

Then anyway! Verstappen and Perez go to P1 and P2. VER is four tenths faster than Hamilton who connects in third. The two Ferraris are one second slower, but unlike Red Bull and Mercedes, they have not run on new soft rubber. So it seems that Red Bull and Mercedes have been sandbags for the show.

On the other side of the list, Zhou and Stroll are outside the top 10. Ocon, Tsunoda and Albonio are also in the danger zone, in their case because they have not yet driven a time. With just over a minute to go, we all see green sectors at the bottom of the screen. Ocon goes to P4, Hulkenberg goes to P3, Zhou to P9, Alonso to P2, Norris then to P9 and Leclerc to P1. There is clearly time in the track, but in the end the dropouts are not surprising. Norris, Bottas, Zhou, Tsunoda and Albon are out. Hulkenberg and Ocon are doing good business by going into the final session alongside the top-4 teams, while both their teammates were already out in Q1.

The dropouts: Norris – Bottas – Zhou – Tsunoda – Albon

Q3

And then the moment of truth. Will it be ‘just’ Red Bull, the sandbags from Mercedes, the secretly fast Ferrari or the surprise of team green? Verstappen takes the bull by the horns and sets the fastest time with a 1:29.897. Perez concedes two tenths. Then comes Leclerc, who is faster in the second sector. The Monegask is faster than Perez, but slower than Verstappen, with a nice 1:30.000. Sainz joins Stroll in fourth.

Mercedes, Alonso Hulkenberg and Ocon go for a different strategy and leave the battle for pole for what it is first. Not surprising that the Hulk and Ocon do that, but it is strange that the other three also choose this. Alonso is a tenth slower than Verstappen in the first sector. In the second sector, the gap is 2.5 tenths. At the end it is enough for P4 at four tenths. A surprise, but not a thunderous one.

Then the Mercs: will it be an attack on pole? No! Russell moves into P5 within a few thousandths of Alonso. Hamilton does not get further than P7, still behind Sainz. Given the time, there is now only room for Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez and Sainz to go for pole.

However, Leclerc gets out of his car! Immediately another problem for Ferrari, or a strategic decision? It has to be done quickly, because with a tenth deficit you have to believe that there is still room for improvement. Sainz will go out, as will Perez. Verstappen is not faster than in his first attempt, Perez is. It will be touch & go with the Mexican. Verstappen improves his time by a good tenth. It was necessary, because Perez is stranded at 138 thousandths of a second.

Sainz still improves to fourth, so the balance of power indeed seems to be Red Bull, then Ferrari, then a tie between Aston Martin and Mercedes and then the rest. Ocon is the number 9, because Hulkenberg has his time taken away. Let’s take the first victory for Max tomorrow. Street party!

UPDATE: Nyck de Vries is dissatisfied with his performance for Alpha Tauri today.

Bahrain 2023 F1 Qualifying: Full Results

Verstappen-Red Bull Perez–Red Bull Leclerc-Ferrari Sainz-Ferrari Alonso-Aston Martin Russell–Mercedes Hamilton–Mercedes Stroll–Aston Martin Ocon–Alpine Hulkenberg–Haas F1 Norris-McLaren Bottas-Alfa Romeo Zhou-Alfa Romeo Tsunoda–Alpha Tauri Albon–Williams Sargeant–Williams Magnussen–Haas F1 Piastri-McLaren De Vries – Alpha Tauri Gasly–Alpine

