A quali on Friday. This is the qualification of the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Tomorrow the F1 will drive a qualifying for the sprint and the sprint race. But there is also something like a Grand Prix on Sunday. Qualifying has just been completed for Sunday’s race.

Q1

What started as a promising free practice for Nyck de Vries ends up as a nightmare for the Dutchman. Pushing for his first fast lap in Q1, he brakes way too late on the straight. There is almost no run-out on Baku and de Vries parks his Alpha Tauri in the wall at the first corner. End of qualification for him. The car is in the corner, causing the FIA ​​to wave the red flag.

It’s barely green before the next red flag follows. This time it is Gasly who drives his car into the wall in the same way. Baku is unforgivable in that respect. Fortunately, the marshals cleared things up relatively quickly and it is green again after a few minutes!

In Q1, Leclerc finishes on top, with Max on P2. The top 5 also consists of Alonso, Perez and Russell. Mercedes seems to have recovered from free practice.

A great performance from rookies Sargeant and Piastri. The Williams driver finished in P11 and is therefore able to continue to Q2. Piastri finished in P12.

We say goodbye to Zhou, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Gasly and De Vries in the first part of qualifying in Azerbaijan 2023.

Pos driver Q1 laps 16 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:42.642 11 17 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

01:42.755 10 18 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

01:43.417 9 19 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

01:44.853 6 20 Nick deVries

AlphaTauri

01:55.282 3

Q2

Q2 starts a lot more pleasantly compared to Q1. No red flags for the time being, so that the remaining candidates can drive nicely. That ultimately seems to lay the foundation for the whole of Q2, because everything else continues to go well. So now it’s all a matter of setting your fastest lap.

As you would expect, the Ferraris and Red Bulls do that immediately, with Leclerc having the time to beat towards the end. A nice mix of drivers from Aston, McLaren and AlphaTauri fill the rest of the top 10, which is less good news for Mercedes. They are lagging behind and both Russell and Hamilton are unable to get far into the top 15.

In the end, Verstappen sets the fastest time and Leclerc cannot match it. The rest of the teammates of both gentlemen join in, along with the majority of the middle bracket. We have to say goodbye to both Williams, Bottas, Ocon and even Russell, who failed to make Q3 for the first time this season. A big downer for Mercedes.

Pos driver Q2 laps 11 George Russell

Mercedes

01:41.654 7 12 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

01:41.798 8 13 Alexander Alban

Williams

01:41.818 8 14 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:42.259 8 15 Logan Sergeant

Williams

01:42.395 8

Q3

The third stint of qualifying in Azerbaijan in 2023 will start in the normal way. With all drivers from Red Bull, Ferrari, Aston, and McLaren still in the race, along with Hamilton and Tsunoda, there is immediately plenty of racing. Verstappen takes a first time and Leclerc does the impossible: he equals him down to the last milliseconds. Perez, Sainz, and Hamilton close in, making it look like Lewis has managed to get his car closer to the lead after all. Norris, Tsunoda and Alonso find out.

Again a somewhat actionless Q3 with a handful of fastest laps and a lot of back to the pits. From the last two minutes, the mouth goes back on the steering wheel. It gets exciting again between Leclerc and Verstappen, and suddenly the roles are reversed. Leclerc takes the fastest time and Verstappen has to add 0.200 seconds. Perez also fails to be faster and so Leclerc takes pole position for the sprint race. Verstappen and Perez behind, then Sainz and Hamilton who comes back well in 5th place.

Full result:

Pos driver Q1 Q2 Q3 laps 1 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

01:41.269 01:41.037 01:40.203 21 2 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

01:41.398 01:40.822 01:40.391 20 3 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

01:41.756 01:41.131 01:40.495 21 4 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

01:42.197 01:41.369 01:41.016 24 5 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

01:42.113 01:41.650 01:41.177 24 6 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

01:41.720 01:41.370 01:41.253 23 7 Lando Norris

McLaren

01:42.154 01:41.485 01:41.281 20 8 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

01:42.234 01:41.569 01:41,581 23 9 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

01:42.524 01:41.576 01:41.611 23 10 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

01:42.455 01:41.636 01:41.611 24

