Who will go down under fastest in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix?

Expectations are high at Red Bull ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen’s team has been very dominant in the first two races. The maximum score was almost reached. Only the point for the fastest lap was lost in Bahrain, because Zhou went for soft rubber in the final phase.

Still, historically, Red Bull has reason to be less optimistic about the race in Australia. The team won only once and that was in 2011 with Vettel. It’s crazy, but we often see teams go mediocre (or very well) on specific circuits for years for inexplicable reasons.

So the question is whether Red Bull can break the trend. The free practice sessions give every reason to think so. Verstappen was the fastest in FP1 and FP3. Only in VT2 has Alonso the Dutchman eaten the cheese of the bread. The Aston Martin is probably the closest again. A darkhorse is Ferrari, which does not seem to have gone for top times in the training sessions. The big challenge for team red is the rees tendon. But in theory the Fezzas could be very fast in one lap…

Q1

Albonio and Sargeant are the first to set off. Sargeant, however, makes a vout and spins down the track. Fortunately, the American can continue. It is the American Haas F1 team that is next fastest, with HUL in P1 and MAG in P3. However, only seven drivers set a time before a red flag is raised.

Perez slides off the track when braking into the right-left kink after the short kind of straight after start-finish. The Mexican does not touch the boarding, but gets stuck in the gravel. Since he is in a part of the circuit where you can end up very hard if you miss the braking zone, the race management decides to interrupt the session.

When everything goes wild again, Verstappen quickly takes the best lap time. The two Astons connect at an appropriate distance. Three tenths for ALO, six tenths for STR. Some of the traditionally lesser teams seem to be doing quite well. So the Ferrari and Mercedes drivers have to get to work. Albon and Hullenberg in particular are going like a rocket. Nyck de Vries does his best to outwit Tsunoda for the first time and make it to Q2 with the Alpha Tauri.

It is Zhou, Sargeant, Piastri, Bottas and Perez who camp in the danger zone at the end. Perez is out anyway, the rest still have a chance. Bottas doesn’t make it, neither does Zhou, neither does Piastri and ultimately neither does Sargeant. As eighteenth, the American is less than a tenth short of a place in the top fifteen. That’s how close it is in midfield. DEV is marginally faster than Tsunoda and both ATs advance to Q2.

Q2

ALO sets the first top time in Q2. Surprisingly, Stroll is slightly faster this time. Then we see what we had already somewhat suspected. Leclerc suddenly shows the real speed of the Ferrari and goes just a bit faster than the Astons. It is close together, which is also evident from the fact that Sainz joins behind team green.

However, Verstappen has the best pace. Our hero is not even the fastest in the first and second sectors. But the third sector of MV1 and the Red Bull is so good that Max still goes to P1. The difference may be slightly smaller than we expected. But Verstappen must nevertheless be called the favorite for pole position.

Hulkenberg is again surprisingly fast and goes to P5. His teammate is having a harder time. The two Alpha Tauris aren’t doing great either. The drivers have so little trouble with tire wear that they usually just keep driving on the same set of softs. As a result, the order is constantly changing. Albon puts down a good round and even goes for a purple second sector.

Gasly still improves to P4, but that will be P5 when Hulkenberg ‘just’ takes P3. All the more striking, since Magnussen does not get further than P13. De Vries seems to win the internal duel with Tsunoda, but that does not happen in the end. DEV concedes two tenths to the Japanese. It is the difference between P12 and P15. Ocon, Norris and Magnussen are also out. The Frenchman seemed faster than Gasly throughout the session, but ultimately falls seven thousandths short of a spot in Q3.

Q3

And then just get pole position for Max. Or can someone surprise? It is VER himself who kicks off the ball. With rain in the sky it is wise not to try to be too smart with the time. Max makes a small mistake in the last sector and goes to a 1:17.5. That’s not good enough. Alonso, Leclerc, Sainz Russell and Hamilton are faster. Stroll hasn’t set a time yet.

In his second lap, Verstappen again does not seem to be going great. Green in sector 1, yellow in sector 2. VER is not the fastest in the last sector either. But when added together, somehow it’s just enough for P1. Nine thousandths is the difference with HAM.

Stroll does a lap all by himself. He is three tenths slower than Max. That puts him seventh. It’s extremely close in this qualifier. But then Max takes up the gauntlet anyway. He still drives a really good lap and takes half a second on the rest.

ALO goes to P2, but is then outwitted by the two Mercs. In the end, Russell is still faster than Hamilton. After ALO the order is Sainz, Stroll, Leclerc, Albon, Gasly and Hulkenberg. The German ultimately turns out to be unable to take a very surprising top-5. Nevertheless, Q3 is a good result for him. And so Mercedes … Are they secretly coming again? Or will they drown again tomorrow racing pace versus the Astons and the Red Bull? We’ll see, early Sunday morning!

Pos driver Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

01:17.384 00:00.000 2 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

01:17.832 00:00.000 3 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

01:17.928 00:00.000 4 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

01:18.218 00:00.000 5 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

01:18.029 00:00.000 6 George Russell

Mercedes

01:17.654 00:00.000 7 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

01:17.689 00:00.000 8 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

01:18.312 00:00.000 9 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

01:17.873 00:00.000 10 Alexander Alban

Williams

01:17.962 00:00.000 11 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

01:17.770 00:00.000 12 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

01:18.471 00:00.000 13 Lando Norris

McLaren

01:18.243 00:00.000 14 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

01:18.159 00:00.000 15 Nick de Vries

AlphaTauri

01:18.450 00:00.000 16 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

01:18.517 17 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:18.540 18 Logan Sergeant

Williams

01:18.557 19 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

01:18.714 20 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

DNF

