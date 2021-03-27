M.ax Verstappen has won the first qualification training of the new Formula 1 season for the race on Sunday (5 p.m. CEST / in the FAZ live ticker for Formula 1 and on Sky Sport F1). The Dutchman in the Red Bull left seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes in Bahrain by 0.4 seconds behind him. Third was Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.

Sebastian Vettel only came in 18th in his new Aston Martin, while his team-mate Lance Stroll came in tenth. However, the four-time world champion had to take off the gas twice on his last lap under yellow flags when a Ferrari got in the way due to a defect and after Nikita Masepin forced him to slow down after a spin.

Previously, the debutant from Team Hass had hindered his teammate Mick Schumacher with the same mishap. The son of the record world champion finished his first race in Formula 1 but ahead of the Russian in 19th place, directly behind Vettel. “I’m satisfied,” said Schumacher, while Vettel looked gloomy over his mask: “We should have been more careful because the car felt better than in practice. So we are far from the points. “



Race under palm trees: Sebastian Vettel has to accept a disappointing qualification.

The Aston Martin is fast enough to jump into the final round of the top ten. But Ferrari (Leclerc / 4th) has overtaken Aston Martin, in 2020 under the name Racing Point in the race, for the time being. Alpha Tauri (Gasly / 5th) managed the biggest jump, almost in the chasing group of the top teams with McLaren. In the tightly packed midfield, Aston Martin will have to fight for points with Renault (Alonso / 9th).

The first small triumph of Verstappen had been indicated during the test drives. During practice on Friday and Saturday noon, the 23-year-old driver drove over one lap faster than anyone else in the field. The strength of the car and driver could not only be seen in the fastest lap times. The Red Bull ran like clockwork under all conditions on all sections of the Bahraini circuit. Whether with less wind and high asphalt temperatures (47 degrees Celsius) in the midday heat or with strong gusts on a strongly cooled route (32) after dark. “It will be a tough fight over the entire season,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had announced. This can also be expected at the Grand Prix on Sunday (5 p.m. CEST / in the FAZ live ticker on Formula 1 and on Sky Sport F1).

Verstappen and Hamilton were ahead in the simulation of the endurance run on Friday. Schumacher’s result was largely predictable. His father Michael amazed the Formula 1 world at its premiere almost 30 years ago in Spa-Francorchamps. “Michael who?” Asked the British in astonishment at the time in the paddock, but understood in no time who was on the infamous Ardennes circuit – after a test drive at Silverstone – stirred up the establishment in the first attempt.